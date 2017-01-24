You Want Stock Market Opening News?

 
Industry News





ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and ONGC are top gainers while Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and HDFC Banks are losers in the Sensex.
 
 
INDORE, India - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The market has opened in red on the crucial Budget week. The Sensex is down 16.18 points at 27866.28, and the Nifty down 8.10 points at 8633.15. About 197 shares have advanced, 131 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.

ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and ONGC are top gainers while Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and HDFC Banks are losers in the Sensex.

Bank nifty also participated in the rally on Friday and made a high of 19795 and closed at 19708, 235 points up from its previous day's close of 19473. ICICI Bank has risen by 4.64 percent, which has 19 percent weight age in the Banking Index. The next level of Bank Nifty is 19862.

Important result to be announced today is Dish TV, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Godrej Consumer, Grasim, Bajaj Finance.

Nifty Future is opening at 8629 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, almost 44 points below its previous close of 8673.

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.06 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 68.04.

BSE to list on NSE on February 3

Asia's oldest bourse BSE, which recently concluded its Rs 1,243-crore initial public offering, will list on rival National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 3.

The IPO, which opened for subscription from January 23-25, was subscribed 51 times at a price band of Rs 805-806 per share.

L&T | Maruti Suzuki | Geojit BNP | Gujarat Alkalies | JHS Svendgaard | SRS | Prakash Industries | Om Metal | Balrampur Chini | Kalindee Rail | Indoco Remedies | Zuari Agro | Just Dial and Bharat Electronics are stocks, which are in the news today.

Nifty

The ongoing buying spree continued in the Nifty for a fourth day in a row. The index finally ended near the weekly high adding 40 points. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 31 points. India VIX rose 5.5 percent to 16.

FIIs bought Rs 212 crore while DIIs bought Rs 483 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 586 crore in index futures and sold Rs 264 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 71 crore.

