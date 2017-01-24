You Want Stock Market Opening News?

News By Tag
ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and ONGC are top gainers while Infosys, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and HDFC Banks are losers in the Sensex.
Bank nifty also participated in the rally on Friday and made a high of 19795 and closed at 19708, 235 points up from its previous day's close of 19473. ICICI Bank has risen by 4.64 percent, which has 19 percent weight age in the Banking Index. The next level of Bank Nifty is 19862.
Important result to be announced today is Dish TV, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Godrej Consumer, Grasim, Bajaj Finance.
Nifty Future is opening at 8629 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, almost 44 points below its previous close of 8673.
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.06 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 68.04.
BSE to list on NSE on February 3
Asia's oldest bourse BSE, which recently concluded its Rs 1,243-crore initial public offering, will list on rival National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 3.
The IPO, which opened for subscription from January 23-25, was subscribed 51 times at a price band of Rs 805-806 per share.
Nifty
The ongoing buying spree continued in the Nifty for a fourth day in a row. The index finally ended near the weekly high adding 40 points. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 31 points. India VIX rose 5.5 percent to 16.
