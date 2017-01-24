News By Tag
School of PE launches Live Online Environmental FE Prep Course
In order to make environmental FE preparation more accessible and affordable, the School of PE has launched an exclusive live online course.
It also covers all important topics crucial to crack the environmental FE exam and provides access to frequent drill sessions. Students will also have the scope to discuss and share information with peers online. The live access also increases the convenience to attempt assessment tests from anywhere and at any time.
On the other hand, the on-demand session provides the opportunity to customize lecture sessions, drill sessions and even discussion with instructors all according to their choice. It offers all elements necessary to prepare and pass the exam. Plus, candidates don't have to compromise on any opportunity or quality. It is a highly adaptable process and accommodates for those who can't manage time out of their busy schedule.
The on-demand session also includes a free demo in order to provide the candidates a glimpse into the actual format of the on-demand course. This will help the students to understand and decide how useful can be the course for their preparation. The demo session is accessible round the clock and students can view it any time before registering for the course.
While the first live session and on-demand course are available at a discounted price of $990. The fee for second live online course is $1090. The institute also ensures for a secure online registration with credit card payment option. Further registration-
These Environmental FE prep sessions aim to enhance the learning experience of students and help them attain maximum retention in preparation. They are the convenient alternative of traditional courses inclusive of all key facilities and instructional support.
School of PE is an educational service provider based out of the US, which offers review course in various engineering disciplines ranging from civil, chemical, electrical, environmental, mechanical, architectural, to CA Seismic, CA Surveying, etc., which leads to NCEES certification. It offers FE, PE, and SE refresher classes via various instructional methods in order to meet the diverse requirements of students. With over 12 years of services in this field, this institute has earned high reputation for its quality of services and standard of instructions. Its wide network of instructors provide easy access to all review classes in several states across the country.
