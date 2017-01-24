 
News By Tag
* Fe Environmental Exam Course
* Fe Environmental Prep Course
* Fe Environmental Review Course
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dublin
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

School of PE launches Live Online Environmental FE Prep Course

In order to make environmental FE preparation more accessible and affordable, the School of PE has launched an exclusive live online course.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fe Environmental Exam Course
Fe Environmental Prep Course
Fe Environmental Review Course

Industry:
Education

Location:
Dublin - Ohio - US

DUBLIN, Ohio - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The live online course provides access to regular live-stream sessions and discussions with instructors. It also enhances the convenience of candidates to live interact with subject experts and clarify doubts instantly.

It also covers all important topics crucial to crack the environmental FE exam and provides access to frequent drill sessions. Students will also have the scope to discuss and share information with peers online. The live access also increases the convenience to attempt assessment tests from anywhere and at any time.

On the other hand, the on-demand session provides the opportunity to customize lecture sessions, drill sessions and even discussion with instructors all according to their choice. It offers all elements necessary to prepare and pass the exam. Plus, candidates don't have to compromise on any opportunity or quality. It is a highly adaptable process and accommodates for those who can't manage time out of their busy schedule.

The on-demand session also includes a free demo in order to provide the candidates a glimpse into the actual format of the on-demand course. This will help the students to understand and decide how useful can be the course for their preparation. The demo session is accessible round the clock and students can view it any time before registering for the course.

While the first live session and on-demand course are available at a discounted price of $990. The fee for second live online course is $1090. The institute also ensures for a secure online registration with credit card payment option. Further registration-related information are available on their website.

These Environmental FE prep sessions aim to enhance the learning experience of students and help them attain maximum retention in preparation. They are the convenient alternative of traditional courses inclusive of all key facilities and instructional support.

Boilerplate content:

School of PE is an educational service provider based out of the US, which offers review course in various engineering disciplines ranging from civil, chemical, electrical, environmental, mechanical, architectural, to CA Seismic, CA Surveying, etc., which leads to NCEES certification. It offers FE, PE, and SE refresher classes via various instructional methods in order to meet the diverse requirements of students. With over 12 years of services in this field, this institute has earned high reputation for its quality of services and standard of instructions. Its wide network of instructors provide easy access to all review classes in several states across the country.

Read more, http://www.schoolofpe.com/feenvironmental/
End
Source:
Email:***@schoolofpe.com Email Verified
Tags:Fe Environmental Exam Course, Fe Environmental Prep Course, Fe Environmental Review Course
Industry:Education
Location:Dublin - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
School of PE PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share