Kolte Patil Illiquis – A modern paradise with every imaginable comfort!
Located in the Koramangala area, the project has many advantages. There are IT parks close by like the RMZ Ecospace, Prestige Tech Park, Tech Village etc. Also, Embassy Golf Link, offices of many IT corporates are nearby. Educational centres, medical centres, commercial spaces, markets, malls, entertainment hubs are also in smooth access from Kolte Patil Illiquis Bangalore.
The project has very limited edition of designer-class abodes that are grand and excusive in every way. There are 3 and 4 BHK apartments here, such that there are only 5 apartments per floor. Then, there are homes that gradually increase in size from 1791 to 2603 sq. ft. overall. The total number of homes here is only 93 in all.
The facilities here are enviable all right. The homes are fully automated with biometric access cards. The kitchens are fully modular with Hacker or equivalent fittings, hob and chimney. The ionside is plush and very classy, with lots of privacy. The views from the wised balconies are grand.
The Kolte Patil Illiquis pricestarts at Rs. 2.14 crores and goes up to Rs. 3.12 crores. For this, you also get a host of wonderful amenities within the serene and open green enclosures. These include top of the line features for sports and relaxation. There are dedicated areas ear marked for sports like tennis, basketball etc. There is a café lounge and a grand club house as well. Swimming pool, kids' play area, jogging track, fitness studio, theatre, car parking and grand entrance are other items on the checklist. The campus is secure with video door phones, intercom and manned access control.
Power backup and water supply around the clock are major conveniences here. Come to live an elevated life, full of joy, here!
