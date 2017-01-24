 
News By Tag
* Kolte Patil Illiquis
* Kolte Patil Illiquis Bangalore
* Kolte Patil Illiquis Price
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


Kolte Patil Illiquis – A modern paradise with every imaginable comfort!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kolte Patil Illiquis
Kolte Patil Illiquis Bangalore
Kolte Patil Illiquis Price

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Kolte Patil developers have taken a giant leap in real estate offerings in the city of Bangalore, with their latest presentation, Kolte Patil Illiquis. This is a rich enclave that offers all the comforts that go on to make a grand and peaceful life, with lifestyle amenities and lavishness thrown in.

Located in the Koramangala area, the project has many advantages. There are IT parks close by like the RMZ Ecospace, Prestige Tech Park, Tech Village etc. Also, Embassy Golf Link, offices of many IT corporates are nearby. Educational centres, medical centres, commercial spaces, markets, malls, entertainment hubs are also in smooth access from Kolte Patil Illiquis Bangalore.

The project has very limited edition of designer-class abodes that are grand and excusive in every way. There are 3 and 4 BHK apartments here, such that there are only 5 apartments per floor. Then, there are homes that gradually increase in size from 1791 to 2603 sq. ft.  overall. The total number of homes here is only 93 in all.

The facilities here are enviable all right. The homes are fully automated with biometric access cards. The kitchens are fully modular with Hacker or equivalent fittings, hob and chimney. The ionside is plush and very classy, with lots of privacy. The views from the wised balconies are grand.

The Kolte Patil Illiquis pricestarts at Rs. 2.14 crores and goes up to Rs. 3.12 crores. For this, you also get a host of wonderful amenities within the serene and open green enclosures. These include top of the line features for sports and relaxation. There are dedicated areas ear marked for sports like tennis, basketball etc. There is a café lounge and a grand club house as well. Swimming pool, kids' play area, jogging track, fitness studio, theatre, car parking and grand entrance are other items on the checklist. The campus is secure with video door phones, intercom and manned access control.

Power backup and water supply around the clock are major conveniences here. Come to live an elevated life, full of joy, here!

Contact Details:
Kolte Patil Illiquis
Mob.No:(+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:http://www.koltepatililliquis.com/

Contact
Kolte Patil Illiquis
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Kolte Patil Illiquis
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Kolte Patil Illiquis, Kolte Patil Illiquis Bangalore, Kolte Patil Illiquis Price
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
360 Realtors PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share