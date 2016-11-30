Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions; Stay fit With Prettislim's U-Lipo Treatment

This new year stick with your fitness resolution with Prettislim's U-Lipo, an effective & painless treatment to reduce weight & live a fit and healthier life.

-- A new year brings with it a clean slate. The most common resolutions people make are related to their health and fitness. Folks want to take better care of themselves and get in shape. However, very few people actually continue their wellbeing promises past January. Eventually, 8 percent of people actually stick to their resolutions.(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161130/444017LOGO )Here are some more rattling statistics, 42 percent of people say it's too difficult to follow a workout and diet plan. 38 percent of people say it's hard to get back on track once they've lapsed. 36 percent of people say it's hard to find the time to stick to resolutions. But what's important to remember here is the fact that a new year is truly a time for new beginnings. It is also a time when old non-constructive habits can be kicked to the curb. So, be resolute with some help from Prettislim'sWhile finding solutions to a trimmer and more slender body, a tummy tuck is one way to go. Also known as abdominoplasty, this procedure is a cosmetic surgery that makes the abdomen area more firm or thinner, and comes with a range of risks.is another method to attain a more toned physique for oneself. Thisis a non-surgical weight loss option. It is one of the latest innovations for fat reduction in the fitness and wellness industry. Thevaries and Prettislim can help interested customers with a quote. U-Lipo uses a new ultrasound lipolysis and tripolar RF based system. Being non-invasive, it is an effective and painless treatment with targeted fat reduction. The results are immediately evident.Being overweight or obese can lead to several nuisances; some of them are health issues like muscle pain, joint pains, increased risk of heart disease, cholesterol and the chances of developing diabetes. Plus, there's the added discomfort of having body image issues and low self-esteem. Isn't it better just to avoid this hassle altogether by having a figure in the right size and weight brackets?One might be left wondering about how to lose weight effectively. Think aboutas being one of the solutions. Shedding extra pounds can be an uphill battle. It requires a good amount of time, patience, physical and mental fortitude. It needs research about foods that are good for the body and formulating workouts that are not too strenuous. Following a nutritious diet plan and regular exercise is a must. And an added motivation never hurts.available only inMumbai, is that extra helping hand. With Prettislim, sticking with new year's resolutions has never been easier to achieve.Prettislim has three clinics across Mumbai, and they function with the aim to reduce obesity and to encourage Mumbaikars to live a healthy life. The clinics are run by qualified MBBS and MD doctors, along with dieticians, physiotherapists, and allied health professionals. Although they have already become the foremost slimming clinic in the city, Prettislim is committed to continuing their R&D to find the best possible treatments for body shaping, figure correction, and obesity and its related conditions. They have an in-house R&D department, where doctors, physiotherapists, dieticians and counsellors all work together on technological advances.Apart from their, the clinic also offers their clients constant support over the phone. Clients have access to a slimming coach, who motivates them to continue their diet and exercise regime, even on days when they do not have to come to the clinic. Every customer is also provided with 'Slimming Secrets - The Little Book of Slimming'. This hugely popular book has some simple tips and tricks for healthier living. It also shares some of Prettislim's motivating success stories, and explains the concepts of dietary, hormonal, and behavioural slimming tools and treatments. This continuous support is what motivates clients to continue with their fitness goals at Prettislim, and what keeps them coming back.Nikki Panjrath+91-8080607971Manager - Operations & EA to MDPrettislim Clinic