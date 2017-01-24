News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LPU hosting 14-Day All India Inter University National Boxing (M/W) Championship
•Women boxers are seen much inspired through movie 'Dangal' to exhibit more aggression and power
All boxers are competing in 10 weight categories-Light Fly (48 Kgs), Fly (51Kgs), Bantam (54Kgs), Feather (57Kgs), Light (60 Kgs), Light Welter (64 Kgs), Welter (69Kgs), Light Heavy (75 Kgs), Heavy (81 Kgs) and Super Heavy Weight (82 Kgs)- to exhibit the best of the game. Commenced from 25th January 2017, the first phase of the championship will be up to 30th January 2017 for women competitions, and then onwards next phase for men bouts will last up to 7th Feb 2017.
LPU women boxers Saroj (48Kg), Mafia (54Kg) and Sandhya (57 Kg) have displayed wonderful power of punches and hooks against their opponents. These three have attracted the attention of all boxing lovers through their technically sound and hard hitting bouts. In an another excellent fight, next Olympics aspirant Nikhat Zareen of Osmania University Hyderabad was surprisingly defeated by Manisha of Kurukshetra University through excellent skills. Similarly, Monika of MDU Rohtak and Neetu of Chandigarh have displayed brilliant game. Till the finals, women boxers are to play 405 bouts in all to see a top-fighter among them. Already Asian and National Gold Medals winner Sonia of MDU Rohtak shares that "this year women boxers are seen much inspired through movie 'Dangal' that is why they are exhibiting more aggression and power with surprising results."
Specially deputed officials from Boxing Federation of India, Sr Vice President Anil Bohidar and Sagar Sharma informed that they are at LPU campus to supervise the championship under the guidance of the president of the Federation Ajay Singh. "We have seen that LPU is a Master-Host in making vast arrangements for such championships. LPU has made wide efforts to make this event enjoyable for all the visiting teams and other participants with nice facilities in all forms. Prior to this, we have never seen such wonderful arrangements for boxing rings and viewers anywhere else in India during boxing championship."
For more details visit-http://www.lpu.in/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse