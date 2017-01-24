LPU hosting 14-Day All India Inter University National Boxing (M/W) Championship

•Women boxers are seen much inspired through movie 'Dangal' to exhibit more aggression and power

-- Lovely Professional University is hosting 14-Day All India Inter University (National) Boxing (Men/Women) Championship at its campus, which is to last up to 7February 2017. After great success of many AIU sports events hosted at LPU, it is once again a proud privilege that Association of Indian Universities has selected LPU for organizing this National Boxing Championship. In this prestigious event, 80 universities for women boxers and 100+ universities for men teams, from all across India, have registered to compete. Near 2000 boxers including Managers, Mentors, Referees, Officials are participating. All the boxers are seen following the theme of the championship "The Fighter-A Hero Will Rise" in true sense of the words. On the commencing day, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal had bidden best wishes to all the boxers with a message to follow the true sportsmanship spirit to bring glory to their respective institution.All boxers are competing in 10 weight categories-Light Fly (48 Kgs), Fly (51Kgs), Bantam (54Kgs), Feather (57Kgs), Light (60 Kgs), Light Welter (64 Kgs), Welter (69Kgs), Light Heavy (75 Kgs), Heavy (81 Kgs) and Super Heavy Weight (82 Kgs)- to exhibit the best of the game. Commenced from 25January 2017, the first phase of the championship will be up to 30January 2017 for women competitions, and then onwards next phase for men bouts will last up to 7Feb 2017.LPU women boxers Saroj (48Kg), Mafia (54Kg) and Sandhya (57 Kg) have displayed wonderful power of punches and hooks against their opponents. These three have attracted the attention of all boxing lovers through their technically sound and hard hitting bouts. In an another excellent fight, next Olympics aspirant Nikhat Zareen of Osmania University Hyderabad was surprisingly defeated by Manisha of Kurukshetra University through excellent skills. Similarly, Monika of MDU Rohtak and Neetu of Chandigarh have displayed brilliant game. Till the finals, women boxers are to play 405 bouts in all to see a top-fighter among them. Already Asian and National Gold Medals winner Sonia of MDU Rohtak shares that "this year women boxers are seen much inspired through movie 'Dangal' that is why they are exhibiting more aggression and power with surprising results."Specially deputed officials from Boxing Federation of India, Sr Vice President Anil Bohidar and Sagar Sharma informed that they are at LPU campus to supervise the championship under the guidance of the president of the Federation Ajay Singh. "We have seen that LPU is a Master-Host in making vast arrangements for such championships. LPU has made wide efforts to make this event enjoyable for all the visiting teams and other participants with nice facilities in all forms. Prior to this, we have never seen such wonderful arrangements for boxing rings and viewers anywhere else in India during boxing championship."