Kunskapsskolan International organises first of its kind Sports day for Moms

-- Gurgaon: Quite on the line of the old adage 'Happy, healthy parents make happy, healthy children', the Kunskapsskolan International organised a sports event – exclusively for Gurgaon mothers, 'The Mother of All - Sports Day' in collaboration with Gurgaon Moms on Saturday at its school campusMore than 100 mothers from Gurgaon participated in the event. The sports day comprised of a significant range of sport from Squash, Archery, Shooting, Cricket, Soccer, Tennis, Table Tennis, Basketball, Badminton, Moms Kabaddi League and more.added "This initiative was aimed to encourage fitness among the mothers to ensure well-being and holistic development and to bring all Moms of Gurgaon together for a day of sport."Not only that, the event also catered to the needs of those mothers who want to bring along their kids to a special activity zone to engage and explore followed by some mouth watering delicacies.Ms. Upasana Luthra,resident of sector 90, a participant, confirmed that the event was more than fun for her. "After the event, I realised that with minor changes in lifestyle even home-makers like me can be fit enough to compete with working women."laid stress upon the need of sports and recreation among mothers – both working and home-makers. She said "We are hoping that this will help revive interest in sports among mothers. Indulging in a sports activity on a regular basis can help moms with their fitness goals . Team sports can help them find friends and reduce stress. It can even help battle depression. It's a great confidence booster. More importantly, she can inspire her kids. We are very happy that Kunskapsskolan is putting together this brilliant activity"Earlier, amid much enthusiasm, the event was kicked off with a warm up Zumba session. In the concluding session, some fantastic prizes were distributed among the mothers.Badminton : Rashi Goel,Avantika Anup and Aparna AnupSquash : Madhulika Kataria and Pooja DaryanArchery : 1st Position - Anuradha, 2nd Poistion - Madhulika Kataria,3rd Position - ElenaGolf (Putting) : 1st Position - Rashi Goel, 2nd Poistion - Parul and 3rd Position - VidyaGolf (Chipping) : 1st Position - Sangeeta, 2nd Poistion - Rashi Goel and 3rd Position - Jyoti and PoojaKabbadi League : Best Players - Neha Khana and Moyna Rana