Matthew Brickman Explains Why Peace is Received and Not Achieved
Matthew Brickman of iMediate Inc. made a recent video update explaining that peace is received not achieved and how this concept applies to relationships, marriage and family.
His full comments can be seen below: https://www.youtube.com/
Mr. Brickman is currently one of the leading family mediators in South Florida serving West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Juno Beach and the greater Palm Beach County area. He has been fortunate enough to enjoy a record number of mediations in recent years and share his wisdom through those experiences.
He addressed this by saying, "In 2016, I had the honor and privilege of being chosen to conduct 273 mediations in 365 days. Of those 273 couples, 170 couples chose to receive peace and settle their case in mediation, 103 couples chose to move forward and litigate their case surrendering all decision making authority to a judge to decide their fate."
He went on to give the financial data on couples who choose to litigate, "Most cases I'm told are at minimum $10,000 per person. It doesn't take a great mathematical mind to see that for these 170 couples who chose to receive peace and chose to settle their own case - collectively $3,400,000 in legal fees were saved."
About Matthew Brickman:
Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds.
Website: http://www.iChatMediation.com
If you are a law firm and wish to schedule your mediation, you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Law Firm Scheduler.
If you are an individual and wish to schedule your mediation, you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Individual Mediation Scheduler.
iChatMediation - Family Mediation Services, 1200 Town Center Drive #424, Jupiter, FL 33458 (877) 822-1479
Media Contact
Matthew Brickman
877-822-1479
info@ichatmediation.com
