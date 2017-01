Terry Sacka Discusses America's Culture of Distraction

Dr. Charles Vance interviewed Terry Sacka, Chief Strategist of Cornerstone Asset Metals, to discuss America's Culture of Distraction and how division, options and choices affect every aspect of our life from our social life to our personal finances.

1 2 3 4 5 Americas Culture of Distraction How to Control a Nation - Divide Distract Deceive Divide Distract Deceive Social Media Distraction A Culture of Distraction

End

-- Mr. Sacka opened by posing the question, "We have so many outlets, so many opportunities for information, how do we know what's true and what's not? Lucifer just needs to divide us and in doing so he can keep us weaker. That's how we've allowed sexually perverted politics, left-wing socialists, anarchists and marxists to seem like they're mainstream when of course to a rational person it's impossible. What we put into our mind we become so if he can keep us weak then he wins."His full comments can be seen in the video below: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=TTZm7D87lsQ He went on to say, "You would never believe we would have such division in our country. The division is so Luciferian. I believe politics has got to the epic of epic level of distraction with lies and/or half truths." Mr. Sacka gave an example of this with the number of jobs former President Barack Obama stated his administration created versus the actual true numbers. You can even see how the casual reader could become wildly confused by reading two different articles on CNN.com on the same topic with seemingly conflicting data here and here Hear the entire interview on The Wealth Transfer News Radio at http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com/ podcast/. Silver- & Gold-Backed IRAsGold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metalpurchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. Gold and silver are really the wealth transfer in the physical market.Mr. Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily and Institutional Investor and even on the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".He believes that the most valuable assets are gold, silver and survival food, which they provide at Cam Ready Food (http://camreadyfood.com), and heirloom seeds at https://heavensharvest.com/ Company website: http://www.cornerstoneassetmetals.com