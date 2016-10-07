Country(s)
Terry Sacka Discusses America's Culture of Distraction
Dr. Charles Vance interviewed Terry Sacka, Chief Strategist of Cornerstone Asset Metals, to discuss America's Culture of Distraction and how division, options and choices affect every aspect of our life from our social life to our personal finances.
He went on to say, "You would never believe we would have such division in our country. The division is so Luciferian. I believe politics has got to the epic of epic level of distraction with lies and/or half truths." Mr. Sacka gave an example of this with the number of jobs former President Barack Obama stated his administration created versus the actual true numbers. You can even see how the casual reader could become wildly confused by reading two different articles on CNN.com on the same topic with seemingly conflicting data here and here.
Silver- & Gold-Backed IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metal
purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. Gold and silver are really the wealth transfer in the physical market.
About Terry Sacka
Mr. Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily and Institutional Investor and even on the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".
He believes that the most valuable assets are gold, silver and survival food, which they provide at Cam Ready Food (http://camreadyfood.com)
