Internet Show Health Inn Interviews Dr Aadil Chimthalawala on Tuberculosis Case
Host Debby Bruck interviews Dr Aadil, cardiologist about The Heart, Pericarditis and Infection due to TB. How can homeopathy help?
He has been lecturing to medical students in sold out seminars, workshops, camps and courses; and receives honors and awards for his contributions to homeopathy and the community. From remedy provings, the use of herbs, tinctures, salts, remedies and holistic approaches like massage, breath-work, yoga, Reiki, diet and more, Dr Aadil integrates what is best for each patient to heal and relieve suffering. We hope to have him in future shows. Please send in your questions so he can answer on air. Sign in the chat live to interact with comments.
BACKGROUND: Dr. Chimthanawala established The National Academy of Homoeopathy, India on 26th January 1978 as a premier organization committed to the propagation and advancement of scientific homoeopathy, deriving inspiration from the late. Dr. J. N. Kanjilal of Kolkata. The Academy serves as a neutral and a nonpolitical forum for academic interaction between colleagues of different medical systems. Dr Aadil's vision of a dynamic, inspirational model educational institution to train physicians in healing and understanding of the Principles & Practice of Hahnemannian Homoeopathy has been established.
After his MBBS from GMCH, Nagpur did his post graduation in Tropical Medicine, Diploma in Dermatology & Venereology and Diploma in Homoeopathy from West Bengal Board of Homoeopathy, Kolkatta, taught under the wings of the late Drs. J.N. Kanjilal & S.K. Dubey. In addition, Dr Aadil is the advisor to the National Journal of Homoeopathy, Mumbai and contributes the "Queries & Solutions" section of the journal; he teaches the Biannual Residential Schools in the Principles and Practice of Homoeopathy;
Tuberculosis 2015: WHO states TB is a bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis that most often affects the lungs and is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide causing 1.8 million deaths in 2015. A total of 9,557 TB cases were reported in the US. Rate of 3 cases/100,000 persons in US; 36 cases/100,000 India and 99 cases/100000 Nigeria. The TB epidemic is larger than previously estimated, reflecting new surveillance and survey data from India. However, the number of TB deaths and the TB incidence rate continue to fall globally and in India.
Newly discovered mutations help tuberculosis to stay infectious while evolving resistance to multiple drugs; impervious to 2 common first-line antibiotics that cure most TB infections while 16% of isolates harboured mutations that made them impervious to 'second-line' drugs. These infections are more expensive to treat and patients who receive ineffective drugs are more likely to spread TB. Four main drugs ineffective in South Africa.
Tuberculosis strains carry mutations that not only make them resistant to antibiotics but also help them to spread more effectively, according to an analysis of 1 000 genomes from different TB isolates in Russia. TB is spread through direct person-to-person contact.
Everyone is welcome to the free program to improve health on a global scale. Could homeopathy be part of the preventative and disease healing regiment?
