News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Shifting Paradigm of Data Security: Intelligence and Big Data
The event at the German Center for Research and Innovation (GCRI) in New York will address the challenges companies on both sides of the Atlantic face to keep their data and networks secure from cyber threat actors.
The threat of cybercrime and the importance of taking measures to increase cyber security is an especially relevant topic when dealing with big data and data flows across international borders. Thus, it is of utmost importance to educate the business community as well as the general public on this issue and to map out similarities and differences in regulations between Europe and the US. This is especially relevant for multinational companies but also applies to other actors that are working internationally. The event also aims to highlight some of the research and best practices in cyber security.
On Tuesday, January 31, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., panelists will discuss recent hacking trends and tools of the trade on both sides of the Atlantic. The presentations will address the tradecraft, politics, "war by other means", and cyber regulation in the EU and the U.S.
Joanna Burkey, Chief Information Security Officer, Computer & Network Security, Siemens USA
Joseph V. DeMarco, Partner, DeVore & DeMarco LLP
Nicholas Johnston, Vice President, Global eDiscovery, Forensic Technology & Information Security / Cybersecurity Services, Duff & Phelps
Philip Kibler, Head of Cyber Risk Consulting, AIG
William Lymer (Moderator), Co-founder ARC4DIA Cyber Defense
The event will take place on Tuesday, January 31, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the German Center for Research and Innovation (871 United Nations Plaza, First Avenue, between 48th & 49th Streets).
The German Center for Research and Innovation (http://www.germaninnovation.org)provides information and support for the realization of cooperative and collaborative projects between North America and Germany. With the goal of enhancing communication on the critical challenges of the 21st century, GCRI hosts a wide range of events from lectures and exhibitions to workshops and science dinners. Opened in February 2010, GCRI was created as a cornerstone of the German government's initiative to internationalize science and research and is one of five centers worldwide.
Contact:
Edwin Linderkamp |German Center for Research and Innovation
871 United Nations Plaza |New York, NY 10017
(212) 339-8606 X302
press@germaninnovation.org
Contact
Edwin Linderkamp
***@germaninnovation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse