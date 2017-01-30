News By Tag
Visionary Poet Completes Collection Inspired by Space Exploration
Though privileged to live in times when space exploration and technology have advanced our knowledge of the universe at breath-taking speed, Smallwood notes that we still live as if we are the ones around whom the sun rises and sets. Her poems move among the most intimate of human activities as well as profound and expansive dimensions of the universe. Her vision is to make the best of this world while seeking to understand it more fully.
Carol Smallwood is the author of around five dozen books, has received multiple Pushcart Prize nominations, and appears in such references as Who's Who in America and Who's Who in the World. Her nonfiction books include Women on Poetry: Writing, Revising, Publishing and Teaching, which appears on Poets & Writers Magazine's list of Best Books for Writers. Her anthologies include Writing After Retirement: Tips by Successful Retired Writers (Rowman & Littlefield, 2014) and Bringing the Arts into the Library: An Outreach Handbook (American Library Association, 2014). Her poetry collections include Water, Earth, Air, Fire, and Picket Fences (Lamar University Press, 2014) and Divining the Prime Meridian (WordTech Editions, 2015).
In Hubble's Shadow has garnered wide acclaim:
"Carol Smallwood's rich and chromatic imagery embarks the reader on a journey of sense and rhythm with its profound and universal exploration of time, space, and human justification."
—Lisa Zaran, If It We, Lummox Press (2012); founder and editor, Contemporary American Voices
"Carol Smallwood's poems, with their wealth of cosmology as well as quantum physics, reverberate with mystery. Her koan-like brevity reminds the reader to not take appearances for granted. Smallwood's words continually pit 'belief in another dimension' against 'a straining for the familiar.' ('January Thaw') The collection pays homage to earth as a living entity and gifts its readers with the largesse of physics in lyrics."
—Judith Skillman, Angles of Separation, Glass Lyre Press (2014)
"The precision of this verse is beautiful, expressing wisdom complex as well as simple, and its stirring, flowing originality is most refreshing."
—Mary Barnet, 86 Sonnets for the 21st Century, Casa de Snapdragon (2015); founder and senior editor, PoetryMagazine.com
"Things are whirling and churning in this breathtaking collection, from molten rock and colliding galaxies to a cement mixer flaunting breast-cancer-
—Nancy Means Wright, Acts of Balance, Finishing Line Press (2014); Walking Up into the Volcano, Pudding House
"Carol arranges the universe, the earth, and its elements in poetic composition, framing and star gazing simultaneously."
—Christine Redman-Waldeyer, D. Litt., assistant professor of English, Passaic County Community College, Paterson, New Jersey
"We might be merely a speck in the universe, but we still crave meaning. We want to be valued and we want to love. Carol Smallwood's beautiful volume of layered poetry explores mysteries, exalts nature, plays with language and poetic form, and honors the small moments of daily life. My favorites: 'Wanton Hussies,' 'The Wonder Spot,' 'The Trip,' 'Dry Leaves,' and the perfect ending: 'Little is Known'."
—Joan Gelfand, The Long Blue Room, Benicia Literary Arts (2014); development chair, Women's National Book Association
"The collection is written by a questioning, roving, interesting mind. It seeks out mysteries, wondering how things happen, why things are as they are. Daily epiphanies ripen into home-grown adages."
—Sharon Chmielarz, The Widow's House: Poems, Brighthorse Books (2015), finalist for the 2016 Next Generation Indie Book Awards
"Smallwood is a skilled and thoughtful poet. Her work is a joy to read."
—Eleanor Lerman, Strange Life, Mayapple Press (2014); recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in Poetry
"The poet draws the reader physically from the intimate elements of everyday life to the universe in which we live."
—Aline Soules, librarian and professor, California State University, East Bay
In Hubble's Shadow is a production of Shanti Arts Publishing in Brunswick, Maine. It is now available and may be purchased through all major online booksellers and many select bookstores. A digital edition is available through most sellers of ebooks.
