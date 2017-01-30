Visionary Poet Completes Collection Inspired by Space Exploration

In Hubble's Shadow, Carol Smallwood

Award-winning poet and writer Carol Smallwood chose to explore, as did Edwin Hubble, the elusive mysteries of life revealed through explorations of space and time. The result of her work is her new collection of seventy-five poems, In Hubble's Shadow. Though privileged to live in times when space exploration and technology have advanced our knowledge of the universe at breath-taking speed, Smallwood notes that we still live as if we are the ones around whom the sun rises and sets. Her poems move among the most intimate of human activities as well as profound and expansive dimensions of the universe. Her vision is to make the best of this world while seeking to understand it more fully. Carol Smallwood is the author of around five dozen books, has received multiple Pushcart Prize nominations, and appears in such references as Contemporary Authors and Directory of American Poets and Fiction Writers. Her nonfiction books include Writing and Publishing: The Librarian's Handbook, which appears on Bustle's list of Best Books for Writers. Her anthologies include Women on Poetry: Tips on Writing, Teaching, and Publishing by Successful Women Poets (Rowman & Littlefield, 2014) and Women Writing on Family: Tips on Writing, Teaching and Publishing (American Library Association, 2014). Her poetry collections include The Rosebud Murders (Lamar University Press, 2014) and Paying Attention (WordTech Editions, 2015). In Hubble's Shadow has garnered wide acclaim: "Carol Smallwood's rich and chromatic imagery embarks the reader on a journey of sense and rhythm with its profound and universal exploration of time, space, and human justification."—Lisa Zaran, Chrysanthemum, Lummox Press (2012); founder and editor, Zafusy.com "Carol Smallwood's poems, with their wealth of cosmology as well as quantum physics, reverberate with mystery. Her koan-like brevity reminds the reader to not take appearances for granted. Smallwood's words continually pit 'belief in another dimension' against 'a straining for the familiar.' ('January Thaw') The collection pays homage to earth as a living entity and gifts its readers with the largesse of physics in lyrics."—Judith Skillman, Kafka's Shadow, Glass Lyre Press (2014) "The precision of this verse is beautiful, expressing wisdom complex as well as simple, and its stirring, flowing originality is most refreshing."—Mary Barnet, Fiddlehead, Casa de Snapdragon (2015); founder and senior editor, PoetryMagazine.com "Things are whirling and churning in this breathtaking collection, from molten rock and colliding galaxies to a cement mixer flaunting breast-cancer-pink like 'some exotic dancer.' Smallwood offers the reader a hundred delights, vast and mysterious as dark matter, and minute as the bug whose ancestors survived 'countless species long extinct.' These rich and luminous poems of change, loss, and renascence will surely expand one's universe."—Nancy Means Wright, Gunning for Ho Chi Minh, Finishing Line Press (2014); Pudding House "Carol arranges the universe, the earth, and its elements in poetic composition, framing and star gazing simultaneously."—Christine Redman-Waldeyer, D. Litt., assistant professor of English, Passaic County Community College, Paterson, New Jersey "We might be merely a speck in the universe, but we still crave meaning. We want to be valued and we want to love. Carol Smallwood's beautiful volume of layered poetry explores mysteries, exalts nature, plays with language and poetic form, and honors the small moments of daily life. My favorites: 'Wanton Hussies,' 'The Wonder Spot,' 'The Trip,' 'Dry Leaves,' and the perfect ending: 'Little is Known'."—Joan Gelfand, You Can Be a Winning Writer, Benicia Literary Arts (2014); development chair, Women's National Book Association "The collection is written by a questioning, roving, interesting mind. It seeks out mysteries, wondering how things happen, why things are as they are. Daily epiphanies ripen into home-grown adages."—Sharon Chmielarz, The Widow's House, Brighthorse Books (2015), finalist for the 2016 Next Generation Indie Book Awards "Smallwood is a skilled and thoughtful poet. Her work is a joy to read."—Eleanor Lerman, The Stargazer's Embassy, Mayapple Press (2014); recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in Poetry "The poet draws the reader physically from the intimate elements of everyday life to the universe in which we live."—Aline Soules, librarian and professor, California State University, East Bay ISBN: 978-1-941830-44-4 | $ 14.95 | softcover ISBN: 978-1-941830-45-1 | $ 2.99 | digital