Palm Coast Oral Surgery Practice Changes Name to Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates
Share this: Cypress Oral Surgery is now Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates. #PortOrange #PalmCoast
"We launched Cypress Point Oral Surgery in Palm Coast in 2008, and partnered with Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates in Port Orange 2015," said Dr. Haté. "It made sense to combine the two brands and we've been architecting a migration plan over the past 12 or so months that includes a new logo," he added.
Dr. Sameer N. Haté is a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. He is a graduate of the University of Miami, and completed his Doctorate in Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) from the University of Florida in Gainesville. He then went on to complete a general practice residency at the Hillsborough County Dental Research Clinic in Tampa, and finished his internship in oral and maxillofacial surgery at the University of Florida and Shands Hospital. Dr. Haté then went on to complete a four-year residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston.
Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates offers dental extractions, nonsurgical sleep appliances, bone grafting, preprosthetic surgery, facial trauma treatment, oral pathology services, TMD/craniofacial pain treatment, corrective jaw surgery (orthognathic surgery) and more. They also utilize the most modern monitoring equipment and methods during intravenous sedation and general anesthesia, all while providing the highest level of oral and maxillofacial surgery care available.
The two locations are: 105 Cypress Point Pkwy, Palm Coast, 386-445-0555, and 870 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, 386-756-2580, or online at http://www.cardinaloms.com/
Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates
