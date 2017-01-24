Luxury Porto Vita Community Aventura FL

Porto Vita Aventura Condos For Sale

-- If you have been looking for the outstanding residence in South Florida, you got it, it's the Porto Vita community Aventura. It's the best place to be in terms of luxury living in the most desirable Aventura community. There are 400 private residences in this project. Being the best is shown by the level of architecture, landscaping, serenity and the strategic location of this retreat. The atmosphere next to the ocean is the best for luxury living. The amenities, the design and security of the residence here are top gear. Comfort is guaranteed with everything you need being ready at any time you need it thanks to the personalized services.A buyer wants to know more about a home before settling in it. That's why they will spend time looking for content online that might give them an idea of what to expect. Well, the facts about the Porto Vita Community Aventura are not disappointing in any way. They all seem to be convincing forces making you to want to live there.First, access to the residential elevators and the elegant elevator foyer is not for all. Only the residents are allowed to use such. On top of that, the elevators are computer programed to accept key cards for the residents. All this effort is implemented to ensure security for the residents. There are other service elevators and these are apart from the residential ones and they open only at specific service corridors.There are 2 towers making up the tall part of the Porto Vita. Each of these towers has a private swimming pool. Sixteen exclusive Porto Vita townhomes also have their own swimming pools. Slip marinas and a tennis center are also availed. The Porto Vita newest South and North towers feature 32 floors with guaranteed privacy and adequate space for luxury living. There are expansive wide balconies easily accesses from the lounge and the bedrooms. From the balconies, the view outside is panoramic. The sliding doors are everywhere covering the floor to ceiling height. The glass is tinted and tempered for energy efficiency.Whether you prefer valet or personal parking, they are all available at the 2-level parking garage. Other services include lobby security and entry attendants. Getting to the inside design, everything is classic. The accessories in the kitchen as well as those in the bathroom are top quality.There are two towers one constructed in 2000 and the other in 2004. That does not mean that they don't have the modern taste. Due to the super maintenance and updating, nothing is behind time. North tower hosts 126 homes as the south tower hosts 152. The units are from 2 – 5 bedrooms with smaller in size in the south tower.For additional information on Porto Vita community contact us at 305.310.9305 or email ykachko@onesothebysrealty.com