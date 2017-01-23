1 Hotel and Homes Miami Beach Spectacular Transformation

1 hotel and homes south beach

-- It might have been an ordinary hotel some time back buts it's now transformed;thanks to the $250 million set aside for renovations. The 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach has come out new and fresh and with a luxury taste. To guarantee that, it has been certified by LEED. It is to serve both as a hotel and a condominium for those who want a share of seaside luxury living. The services and the amenities you find here are superior in their own way. These are handpicked from the best suppliers and professionals around the globe. You will find this project at the middle of Pristine South Beach.Starting at floor 9 to floor 16, there are private residences. Lower levels are hotel rooms and accommodation. The private residences do not adopt the same design. There are all kinds of condos starting from 1 to 4 bedrooms. Some are duplexes, while at the top floors, there are penthouses. Balconies are spacious and specially designed with good décor. The view from the balconies to the oceanfront is never any better. Custom kitchens are also available with the name Debora Aguiar, a Brazilian designer. Floor finishes are porcelain, and are done by Portobello. Residents don't have to struggle opening doors any more. The new doors adopt the sliding technology for ease of operation. Residential lobbies and private entrances are also specially designed for the residents.Looking at the Atlantic Ocean and the Miami skyline is the best experience there is. Imagine having that every morning and evening as you live next to the waters. The I Hotel and Homes South Beach is truly a definition of luxury living. It is located at the 2399 Collins Avenue right at the beachfront. The ocean energy is guaranteed. That does not mean that the business and shopping side of you is compromised. You have it all as the hotel is just minutes to the South Beach streets. From an outside or aerial view, everybody is in love with the landscape showcased around the 1 Hotel.For a place to be termed as 1, it must have the topping features that crown it the number 1 position. It is not wrong for the 1 Hotel and Homes to be termed 1. That's because the amenities are in accord with what is proposed. Rooftop swimming pools are 4 in number and all spectacular. In addition, there is a bar and a restaurant at the roof with the best panoramic view of the city and the ocean. Poolside cabanas, spa and fitness center, chef and private catering services, concierge service, bellman service, valet parking, personalized shopping and delivery services among many others. If you are on the South Miami Beach on vacation, the 1 Hotel is the place to spend your time. If you want to live in south Florida, then the 1 condos should be your target Home.