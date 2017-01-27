News By Tag
Local merchants help support Monroe County Friends of Animals
Pam Crays, Fundraising Chair for the organization said, "We are very appreciative to the businesses who are helping us by placing Friends of Monroe County donation boxes in their establishments. The donations that generous patrons of the businesses make will be help us fulfill our mission"
The stated mission of the Monroe County Friends of Animals is to:
• Support Monroe County government and other related groups to provide shelter, food, care, adoption and health services for stray dogs and cats;
• Support the prevention of cruelty to dogs and cats;
• Benefit public safety by reducing the number of stray, unwanted or abandoned dogs and cats;
• Assist in raising funds to support and promote the Monroe County animal shelter;
• Support local Spay/Neuter Assistance to Pets (SNAP) and other animal control initiatives;
• Provide education for responsible dog and cat ownership
The establishments where the Monroe County Friends of Animals collection boxes can be found include:
Charles Hall Museum and Timeless Treasures of Tellico Plains
Ace Hardware Sweetwater Co-op in Sweeterwater
Fat Jack's Breakfast & Burgers in Madisonville
Genovese's Restaurant in Vonroe
Kat's Deli of Tellico Plains
Krambonz BBQ Tellico Plains
ORNL Credit Union in Madisonville
Simply Wine and Spirits in Madisonville
Yates Home Store in Tellico Plains
First American Cash Advance in Sweetwater
Sunset Wine and Spirits in Madisonville
Foothills Plaza Wine and Spirits of Maryville
Simmons Bank in Sweetwater
Crays said, " On behalf of all the pets who will be served by the money donated, via these boxes, thank-you so much. "
Many of the collection boxes were handcrafted by Norm Coe of Tellico Village
Dale Polewach, President MCFA Board of Directors wrote "I thank Norm Coe of the TV Woodworkers Club for volunteering to build the collection boxes that are now distributed at fine merchants who support us throughout the area. Thanks to Norm's effort, donors and these merchants MCFA has already collected hundreds of dollars we might not have otherwise have collected."
Merchants, foundations, or private donors who are interested in supporting Monroe County Friends of Animals can contact the organization at pamcrays@reagan.com and request information on how they can help MCFA with a donation box, or donations or by volunteering.
About Monroe County Friends of Animals: http://friendsofanimalsmc.org/
The main thrust of MCFA's mission is to support the Monroe County Animal Shelter both monetarily in animal rescue efforts and with hands-on assistance in the shelter. In addition, MCFA provides other community services through its volunteers' network.
MCFA is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to helping Monroe County give pets the lifesaving care they need.
Contact
Keith Sanderson, PR director
***@maxapooch.com
