Local merchants help support Monroe County Friends of Animals

 
 
MCFA donation boxes can be found at fine merchants throughout the area.
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Generous merchants place specially designed Monroe County Friends of Animals donation boxes in strategic locations to help homeless cats and dogs in Monroe County.

Pam Crays, Fundraising Chair for the organization said,  "We are very appreciative to the businesses who are helping us by placing Friends of Monroe County donation boxes in their establishments. The donations that generous patrons of the businesses make will be  help us fulfill our mission"


The stated mission of the Monroe County Friends of Animals is to:
• Support Monroe County government and other related groups to provide shelter, food, care, adoption and health services for stray dogs and cats;
• Support the prevention of cruelty to dogs and cats;
• Benefit public safety by reducing the number of stray, unwanted or abandoned dogs and cats;
• Assist in raising funds to support and promote the Monroe County animal shelter;
• Support local Spay/Neuter Assistance to Pets (SNAP) and other animal control initiatives;
• Provide education for responsible dog and cat ownership

The establishments where the Monroe County Friends of Animals collection boxes can be found include:

Charles Hall Museum and Timeless Treasures of Tellico Plains

Ace Hardware Sweetwater Co-op in Sweeterwater

Fat Jack's Breakfast & Burgers in Madisonville

Genovese's Restaurant in Vonroe

Kat's Deli of Tellico Plains

Krambonz BBQ Tellico Plains

ORNL Credit Union in Madisonville

Simply Wine and Spirits in Madisonville

Yates Home Store in Tellico Plains

First American Cash Advance in Sweetwater

Sunset Wine and Spirits in Madisonville

Foothills Plaza Wine and Spirits of Maryville

Simmons Bank in Sweetwater

Crays said, " On behalf of all the pets who will be served by the  money donated, via these boxes, thank-you so much. "

Many of the collection boxes were handcrafted by Norm Coe of Tellico Village

Dale Polewach, President MCFA Board of Directors wrote "I thank Norm Coe of the TV Woodworkers Club for volunteering to build the collection boxes that are now distributed at fine merchants who support us throughout the area.  Thanks to Norm's effort, donors and these merchants MCFA has already collected hundreds of dollars we might not have otherwise have collected."

Merchants, foundations, or private donors who are interested in supporting Monroe County Friends of Animals can contact the organization at  pamcrays@reagan.com and request information on how they can help MCFA with a donation box, or donations or by volunteering.

About Monroe County Friends of Animals:  http://friendsofanimalsmc.org/ MCFA is a not-for-profit volunteer organization with 501(c) (3) status located in Monroe County, Tennessee. This group was created in 2004 by concerned citizens who recognized a dire need existing throughout the county for animal welfare. They consulted with the County's governing body and entered into negotiations with the Monroe County government. This led to the formation of a county-run animal shelter, which was approved by a narrow commission vote at the end of 2004.

The main thrust of MCFA's mission is to support the Monroe County Animal Shelter both monetarily in animal rescue efforts and with hands-on assistance in the shelter. In addition, MCFA provides other community services through its volunteers' network.

MCFA is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to helping Monroe County give pets the lifesaving care they need.

