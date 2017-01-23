Five Simple Suggestions to Resurrected Love

National Guild of Hypnotist Member Offers Helpful Tips to Live By

-- The loss of a loved one can have a devastating effort. It can be especially hard to get over when the loved one left voluntarily. No it wasn't a death or an illness that took them away. It was the dreadful break-up, the end of a relationship whether it entailed marriage or a mutual agreement of being together as one.Over time life became or appeared to become so complicated that you just couldn't take anymore. The many things that could bring forth a smile now annoys to the point of etching a permanent frown on the face. The time where the thought of being without that person could bring you to tears has passed only to be replaced by the tears that come from being with that person.The heart wants what it wants, when and whom it may want—even if the one it wants no longer shares the emotion. I don't know if the organ can physically break in half, but it darn sure can feel like it has when pain enters its domain. The sun doesn't appear to shine as bright and the darkness of night isn't welcomed. Every love song being played on the radio reminds you of lost times and the one that got away. Your entire being screams, "What's wrong with me? Why couldn't he/she love me for me?" Answers don't come with the questions and self-doubt creeps in like an uninvited guest that refuses to leave. And the pain…oh my gosh…the pain. No other word can aptly do it justice. It can be explained in graphic detail, but in the end it all comes back to... pain.Loving someone can lead to the possibility of being hurt. But even though there's a probability of that fact it shouldn't make us run from love. Life is full of the flip side of the coin. Can we avoid or escape the negatives of life? NO! Can we take every encounter of life and learn and grow from them? YES!Life is love and love is life and all that comes with it. Listed below are five simple suggestions for living a life of resurrected love:1. Seek to love yourself unconditionally:learn to accept that you are human and capable of making mistakes. Check yourself before trying to correct others.2. Seek to forgive yourself: once you make the inevitable mistakes, learn from them and move pass them. Be open to forgiving others. Learn to let go.3. Seek to live with an open heart and mind: don't block your blessings with self-imposed limitations or impose those on others. Open yourself to the never ending realm of possibilities.4. Seek to not settle for less than: don't pick a mate based on your own shallowness, i.e. car he drives, how big her butt, or how good he or she may look. Can you change someone else if you are unwilling to change?5. Seek to be honest with yourself at all times: the first partaker of a lie is the one speaking it. The truth lives within us all. Our truth. Don't start a relationship on falsehoods. It might make for a quick pick-up in the dark, but it won't stand up to the light.For over 25 years William Granville Brown has helped many people overcome grief and loss in his role as a Certified Consulting Hypnotist. He said, "It's well known that there are five stages to overcoming the grief process. Loss is a loss and it affects different people differently. Whereas one person can lose a cat and feel immerse love towards the cat. Another could say it's merely an animal, move on. Love doesn't work like that. With hypnosis people are able to use the power of the mind to bring forth the needed resources from within to help cope with the loss in a natural and healthy way. People seek help, not to forget, but to gain tools and techniques to feel better, get better and live better."He went on to say, "Many people struggle to overcome feelings of loss. Simply ignoring the pain and keep burying it doesn't lessen the grief or sense of loss. It takes time to work through the grieving process. By not dealing with a loss some people can impair their healing and lead to deep-seated feelings of heartache and experience symptoms of depression. Through the proven method of hypnosis a person can lessen those feelings and learn to cope and heal those scars."For help with coping with feelings of loss or grief, go to: www.hypnoticcoaches.com Email: william@hypnoticcoaches.com