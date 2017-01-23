Historcal Heating Oil Contamination Identified with High Tech Soil Probes in New Jersey !

Oil Tank Sweeps only tell part of the story. Home Buyers need "Soil Probe Data" to Identify Historical tank heating oil discharges.

-- Many home buyers have a false sense of security relying on just a oil tank sweep. Oil tank sweeps only locate tanks but provide no data regarding contamination or previous tank history if the tank has been removed. It not uncommon for a homeowner to purchase a "as is " property and find out later that property is contaminated from a oil tank that is removed 30 years ago. Using soil probe data Environmental Systems can identify vapor levels in soils identify property hot spots. Many propery purchasers believe I had sweep why should I look for Contamination. The problem is that soil and ground water can real its ugly head by showing up in your sump pump or your neighbors sump pump that could triger a remediation of the properties costing over $ 100000. Why gamble with purchase home for $ 599 Environmental Systems can install soil probes and evaluate the soils around the structure for soil contamination. Heating Oil in soil can also cause "Sick Building Syndrome" that leads to poor indoor air quality that cause serious sickness to the building structures occupants. Environmental Systems is a full service Environmental company providing state wide service to New Jersey property owners . Oil Tank Removal and Remediation, Soil Testing, Environemntal Phase I Assessments are just a few of the services Environmental Systems provides. Environmental Systems has been business over 20 years.To obtain additional information contact Environmetal Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com.