 
News By Tag
* Home Isnpection
* Tank Testing And Removal
* Tank Locating Sweeps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* matawan
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
29282726252423


Historcal Heating Oil Contamination Identified with High Tech Soil Probes in New Jersey !

Oil Tank Sweeps only tell part of the story. Home Buyers need "Soil Probe Data" to Identify Historical tank heating oil discharges.
 
MATAWAN, N.J. - Jan. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Many home buyers have a false sense of security relying on just a oil tank sweep. Oil tank sweeps only locate tanks but provide no data regarding contamination or previous tank history if the tank has been removed. It not uncommon for a homeowner to purchase a "as is " property and find out later that property is contaminated from a oil tank that is removed 30 years ago. Using soil probe data Environmental Systems can identify vapor levels in soils identify property hot spots. Many propery purchasers believe I had sweep why should I look for Contamination. The problem is that soil and ground water can real its ugly head by showing up in your sump pump or your neighbors sump pump that could triger a remediation of the properties costing over $ 100000. Why gamble with purchase home for $ 599 Environmental Systems can install soil probes and evaluate the soils around the structure for soil contamination. Heating Oil in soil can also cause "Sick Building Syndrome" that leads to poor indoor air quality that cause serious sickness to the building structures occupants. Environmental Systems is a full service Environmental company providing state wide service to New Jersey property owners . Oil Tank Removal and Remediation, Soil Testing, Environemntal Phase I Assessments are just a few of the services Environmental Systems provides. Environmental Systems has been business over 20 years.

To obtain additional information contact Environmetal Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com.

Contact
Environmental Systems
732-892-8707
info@depenvirosystems.com
End
Source:
Email:***@depenvirosystems.com
Tags:Home Isnpection, Tank Testing And Removal, Tank Locating Sweeps
Industry:Real Estate
Location:matawan - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Environmental Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share