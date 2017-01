"New Beginning,New Mindset, New Focus, New Start, New Dreams, New Results"

FCSC Storm will participate in the Pro-Premier division of the UPSL

-- The Santa Clarita Storm is preparing for the Pro-Premier Division of the United Premier Soccer League (). The season for the Pro-Premier Division begins this Spring. The Storm is looking for career minded players, Males 18 and over who have the ability and talent to compete at a high level of Semi-Professional soccer. Try-Outs will be held onThe Storm is looking for talented players to join the Stormsfrom Masters University and local playersandalong with others.Santa Clarita Storm is a Pro - Developmental team that prepares and stages players to the upper levels of Professional soccer. The Storm is sponsored by the City of Santa Clarita and has 10 years of history and has competed in the highest developmental leagues in the United States and Canada. The USL PDL, NPSL and is now competing in the largest competitive league in Southern California. The UPSL is the only developmental league with a true system of relegation. The UPSL introduces the Pro-Premier Division that will stage the top talent in Southern California. United Premier Soccer League competing in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington and Colorado.The Storm has success in promoting players to the professional leagues, and is looking for competitive players with the ability to participate in a training schedule and games in two seasons stretching over 10 months. The Storm is looking for players that can commit to a regiment of soccer that plays a professional schedule of 20 plus games per season. The Storm will also participate in the US Open Cup Qualifiers for 2018. Those that believe they have the ability, time and commitment and most important the desire we would like to see you. Send your resume with the last two years of soccer history by email to info@santaclaritastorm.com, an application will be returned to you with more details on the tryouts.The Storm since 2006 has been dedicated to the promotion of players to the next level of professional soccer. The Storm with several alumni in the first and second divisions of US Soccer. The UPSL is recognized by US Soccer Federation as a National league and one of the top leagues in the United States. www.upslsoccer.com . More information on the Santa Clarita Storm go to www.santaclaritastorm.com