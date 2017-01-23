News By Tag
Driscoll Interior Design of Waynesboro, PA Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017
Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World
The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 35 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.
"What an honor it is to receive the "Best of Houzz Service Award" for Interior Design two years in a row," said Collien Driscoll, Owner of Driscoll Interior Design. "Maintaining this level of service requires long hours and being available when clients need us, however, it's our passion for interior design that drives our dedication with each and every project. It brings me great satisfaction knowing that our clients recognize and appreciate this level of service when working with us."
"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Collien Driscoll, Owner of Driscoll Interior Design," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."
About Driscoll Interior Design
Blending contemporary interior design with classic architectural details for over 20 years, Driscoll Interior Design works with a variety of clients in Waynesboro, PA, Gettysburg, PA, Hagerstown, MD and Frederick, MD. Projects range from residential to commercial interior design, and services include space planning, project management, new home design, whole house renovation, kitchen and bath design, design and installation of custom window treatments, and furniture sourcing and installation.
Visit http://www.driscollinteriordesign.com for more information.
About Houzz
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.
Contact
Collien Driscoll
***@driscollinteriordesign.com
