The Business Case for Team-Based Incentives with Atlanta Falcon's owner, Arthur Blank

You getting Super Bowl fever? As a perpetual supporter of the underdog (unless my Steelers are playing), I've been reading about Atlanta Falcon's owner Arthur Blank. Even if you aren't into football, you will appreciate that before purchasing the Falcons in 2002, Blank was co-founder of The Home Depot.It may seem commonplace today, but when it was first introduced The Home Depot revolutionized the home improvement business with its one-stop shopping, warehouse concept. Blank then spent 19 years as its president before becoming CEO and co-chairman.In learning about Blank, an interview last week exhibits one particularly admirable aspect of his leadership philosophy that gives strong hints as to why he has been as successful as he is. After the Falcons won their spot in the Super Bowl, Blank announced that he is flying all 500 Falcon employees to Houston for the game. When asked, "How big is that bill?" he responded, "It's not about money. It's about these associates, who were the ones that support our players, our coaches and our franchise…