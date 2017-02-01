 
News By Tag
* Super Bowl
* Leadership
* Motivation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

The Business Case for Team-Based Incentives with Atlanta Falcon's owner, Arthur Blank

 
 
Super Bowl LI
Super Bowl LI
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- You getting Super Bowl fever? As a perpetual supporter of the underdog (unless my Steelers are playing), I've been reading about Atlanta Falcon's owner Arthur Blank. Even if you aren't into football, you will appreciate that before purchasing the Falcons in 2002, Blank was co-founder of The Home Depot.

It may seem commonplace today, but when it was first introduced The Home Depot revolutionized the home improvement business with its one-stop shopping, warehouse concept. Blank then spent 19 years as its president before becoming CEO and co-chairman.

In learning about Blank, an interview last week exhibits one particularly admirable aspect of his leadership philosophy that gives strong hints as to why he has been as successful as he is. After the Falcons won their spot in the Super Bowl, Blank announced that he is flying all 500 Falcon employees to Houston for the game. When asked, "How big is that bill?" he responded, "It's not about money. It's about these associates, who were the ones that support our players, our coaches and our franchise…

Read more at: www.leadersayswhat.com/2017/02/entitled-to-your-opinion

Contact
David Kahn
***@gmail.com
End
Source:leadersayswhat.com
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Super Bowl, Leadership, Motivation
Industry:Business
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
leadersayswhat News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share