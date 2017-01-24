News By Tag
Trucker Huss Attorneys Present at 2017 ABA Labor and Employment Law Section Employee Benefits Com
Trucker Huss attorneys Brad Huss, Clarissa Kang, Katuri Kaye and Robert Schwartz will lead discussions on the latest legal topics impacting the industry.
Brad Huss will participate on the panel"How to Get the Class Action Settlement Your Client Needs" that will explain why most cases result in settlements, particularly in the ERISA space. The interactive discussion will cover strategies and challenges to achieve a favorable settlement and the timing of settlement discussions, effective strategies, and common barriers to resolution.
Clarissa Kang will participate on the panel "Writing ERISA Out of The Plan: Litigation Avoidance Tactics" that will discuss how to draft and enforce – or challenge – contractual limitations periods, contractual venue provisions, and provisions for mandatory arbitration of individual claims.
Katuri Kaye will participate on the panel "Compliance Issues for Pension Plans After the Change to The Determination Letter Program" covering the new procedures and how they will affect new, current and terminating plans.
Robert Schwartz will participate on the panel "Multiemployer Plans: Current Legislation and Agency Guidance" that will provide an update on multiemployer plan agency guidance issued in 2016, including the Multiemployer Plan Reform Act, proposed legislation on the composite plan designs and the Mineworkers Protection Act.
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
