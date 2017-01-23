 
Beautex launches New Range of Slim Frame Aluminium Windows

 
 
Beautex Slim Frame Aluminium Windows
Beautex Slim Frame Aluminium Windows
 
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Beautex introduces Slim Frame Aluminium Windows. Slim windows is the latest demand in the Fenestration Industry.  With Maximized Visibility & Minimized Frame, with nearly non-existent frames , our company is devoted in bringing every architect's vision to life. Our aim is to find the right frame solution for any architectural requirement. Large  sliding  windows with Maximum Visibilty. Invisible fix  frames, hidden behind lateral and top jambs with Maximum thermal insulation. Innovative sliding system with great versatility which is suitable for every environment, bringing surrounding beauty clearly into focus. Elevated weight-bearing capacity. Drainage guaranteed by sub-frame channelling. Offering a wide range of designs, freeing your living spaces from visual obstructions

About Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd.:

Beautex has over 5 decades experience in building material products like Windows & Doors, Wood Flooring and Cladding. With a new introduction of Slim Aluminium Windows being added to the list, Beautex lives up to its commitment of constantly offering new and unique products to its customers, allowing the company  to grow and make a name for itself all over India and in international market.

With this new venture, Beautex aims to offer the best home design systems. All the projects are certified, and represent original furnishing solutions. Beautex brands are a true guarantee for protection, functionality and style, with an excellent quality-price ratio. Beautex products are sold throughout the country by its branches pan India, with the support and assistance of  highly qualified technical managers and best customer care service.

Environmental protection is rooted in Beautex mission, as all the choices made in the product selection are weighed in terms of respect for the local and global environment.

Know more: http://www.beautex.in/Productdetails/Slimline

For further information please contact:

Ms. Jinal Bhanushali

Contact: 90221-50000/9820080880

