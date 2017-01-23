News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Beautex launches New Range of Slim Frame Aluminium Windows
About Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd.:
Beautex has over 5 decades experience in building material products like Windows & Doors, Wood Flooring and Cladding. With a new introduction of Slim Aluminium Windows being added to the list, Beautex lives up to its commitment of constantly offering new and unique products to its customers, allowing the company to grow and make a name for itself all over India and in international market.
With this new venture, Beautex aims to offer the best home design systems. All the projects are certified, and represent original furnishing solutions. Beautex brands are a true guarantee for protection, functionality and style, with an excellent quality-price ratio. Beautex products are sold throughout the country by its branches pan India, with the support and assistance of highly qualified technical managers and best customer care service.
Environmental protection is rooted in Beautex mission, as all the choices made in the product selection are weighed in terms of respect for the local and global environment.
Know more: http://www.beautex.in/
For further information please contact:
Ms. Jinal Bhanushali
Contact: 90221-50000/
Media Contact
Jinal Bhanushali
9820080880
***@beautex.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse