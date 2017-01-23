Get inside an Android PC with the fully immersive Ridge Virtual Reality headset from Merlin Digital

Merlin Digital, a consumer technology brand known for introducing ground-breaking and revolutionary technological innovations, introduces its Ridge Virtual Reality device that houses a fully functioning Android PC within a headset

Merlin Digital Ridge VR

-- Merlin Digital, a leading consumer technology brand aiming to make the world smarter through its innovative products, presents its Ridge VR, a groundbreaking and revolutionary innovation in the consumer technology sector. Unveiled at last year's biggest and influential technology fair – GitexTechnology Week 2016, the Ridge VR revolutionizes the way one works and plays with a fully functioning Android PC available on command through the headset.Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Sharad Hiro Bachani, Co-Founder, Merlin Digital said, "Virtual reality (VR) headsets are set to become the biggest trend in wearables this year, with almost every technology giant jumping on the bandwagon. Taking advantage of the scenario, we are pleased to introduce the world's first virtual reality cordless headset that does not need a computer or a smartphone to power the device. There are no boundaries for VR and Merlin is still exploring the possibilities."Mr. Rohit Bachani, Co-Founder, Merlin Digital, said, "We have created an immersive 3D virtual walk-through, whereby one can browse through movies, videos, and games through an Android PC system that allows one easy access to work and play files."The Ridge VR is powered by an octa-core CPU and high-end graphics processor. It has a 16GB built-in memory and microSD card support, and runs on Android OS. It comes with a Bluetooth joystick for personal control, head-tracking GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and is priced at $250 (Dh918).