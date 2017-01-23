News By Tag
Get inside an Android PC with the fully immersive Ridge Virtual Reality headset from Merlin Digital
Merlin Digital, a consumer technology brand known for introducing ground-breaking and revolutionary technological innovations, introduces its Ridge Virtual Reality device that houses a fully functioning Android PC within a headset
Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Sharad Hiro Bachani, Co-Founder, Merlin Digital said, "Virtual reality (VR) headsets are set to become the biggest trend in wearables this year, with almost every technology giant jumping on the bandwagon. Taking advantage of the scenario, we are pleased to introduce the world's first virtual reality cordless headset that does not need a computer or a smartphone to power the device. There are no boundaries for VR and Merlin is still exploring the possibilities."
Mr. Rohit Bachani, Co-Founder, Merlin Digital, said, "We have created an immersive 3D virtual walk-through, whereby one can browse through movies, videos, and games through an Android PC system that allows one easy access to work and play files."
The Ridge VR is powered by an octa-core CPU and high-end graphics processor. It has a 16GB built-in memory and microSD card support, and runs on Android OS. It comes with a Bluetooth joystick for personal control, head-tracking GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and is priced at $250 (Dh918).
