Automotive Sales Trainer Stan Sher of Dealer eTraining Partners With Auto Ad Builder
Dealer eTraining founder Stan Sher joins forces with Auto Ad Builder to deliver the most effective Automotive Digital Marketing services for automobile dealerships.
Auto Ad Builder brings over twenty years of automotive experience because the founder, Peter Ventura has a passion for automobiles. Peter's passion for automobiles is seen in the way that he works with dealers. "I analyze dealer's websites, pictures, advertising, operations and other marketing efforts only to realize that they are all missing that personalized attention," says Peter Ventura. He added, "Auto Ad Builder is all about delivering the perfect experience to our clients." Peter has been following Stan Sher and Dealer eTraining for four years all over the internet and social media. "I have been impressed with how Stan Sher operates because he truly gives it all when it comes time to work. We share the same philosophies and decided that we can complement each other," says Ventura.
Stan Sher and Peter Ventura have been working nonstop on developing videos and content to grow this new joint venture the right way. Earlier this month, Stan hosted a free webinar training session for automotive internet sales, business development and showroom sales. The partnership between Dealer eTraining and Auto Ad Builder helped supply the resources to put this event together. "I find that our strategy meetings between the partners always deliver such great ideas that they can be a webinar within itself," says Peter Ventura. The two firms have combined services and have just signed up their first client for 2017.
The plan for Dealer eTraining and Auto Ad Builder is to grow one dealer client at a time. Stan Sher says, "We are a boutique advertising and operations consulting firm with the focus of delivering quality service from the very start of the relationship with our clients." Between Dealer eTraining and Auto Ad Builder the firm is providing services that include digital marketing services, managed social media, inventory management, operations consulting, training and even recruiting. Auto Ad Builder is going to also improve the virtual training services that are currently being offered by Dealer eTraining.
Visit Dealer eTraining (http://dealeretraining.com/
Visit Auto Ad Builder (http://autoadbuilder.com/
