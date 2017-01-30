 
Sun City Motors Offers Widest Selection of BMW Models

BMW lovers can find the widest variety of new and pre-owned models offered at the most competitive prices at Sun City Motors.
 
 
AL QUOZ, UAE - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun City Motors, one of the leading and most trusted car dealerships in Dubai, is proud to offer its wide selection of new and pre-owned BMW models. Its showroom, located in one of the region's most strategic locations, provides customers with a variety of the German brand's models ranging from convertibles, to sedans, coupés, and SUVs.

Setting the dealership apart from others is the quality and competitive prices of its products. Before any car is displayed at its showroom floors, it is thoroughly checked and approved by either of its partner companies, Elite Motors Services or Premier Car Care. In addition, it is also affiliated with reputable banks in the region such as Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, Noor, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered, Commercial Bank International, Emirates Islamic Bank, RAK, and Arab Bank. Hence, buyers are given a chance to own their dream car by taking advantage of flexible finance options!

Sun City Motors also takes pride in its outstanding customer service, making car buying or selling as well as trade-ins a stress-free experience. With a team of friendly, knowledgeable and multicultural staff who give honest and truthful advice, car buyers can rest assured to make an informed buying decision. They do not need to worry about the legwork entailed in the process as everything is handled by the sales team.

Offering a complete list of services, Sun City Motors guarantees value for money and a smooth car shopping experience. With new BMW UAE models added regularly in their stock portfolio, buyers can choose the one that best suits their preferences, lifestyle, and budget.

Sun City Motors is one of Dubai's most favored car dealerships among locals and expatriates due to the great BMW Dubai deals on offer. For more information about the services the company offers, call +971 4 321 8655. To view the latest BMWmodels they have in stock and to keep abreast with the BMW latest news in Dubai, visit their website at http://suncitymotors.net.

Contact
Sun City Motors
+971 4 321 8655
***@suncitymotors.net
Source:Sun City Motors LLC
Email:***@suncitymotors.net
