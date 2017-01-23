First Central Hotel Suites in Dubai Receives Green Key Certification 2016-2017

First Central Hotel Suites, managed by Dubai-based Central Hotels group, has been awarded Green Key

-- First Central Hotel Suites, managed by Dubai-based Central Hotels group, has been awarded Green Key Certification 2016-2017 for its green practices that include a host of environment-friendly energy, water and waste management initiatives.Green Key is a sustainability certification program for hotels and accommodation that was developed by the Foundation for Environment Education. As non-governmental, non-profit and independent program, Green Key is recognized by the World Tourism Organisation and United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and is theSince 2013, Emirates Green Building Council acts as Green Key National Operator in the United Arab Emirates.Commenting on the achievement, Wael El Behi, General Manager of First Central Hotel Suites, said, "We believe in responsible and sustainable practices without compromising on guest comfort, personal service, or value. In line with the commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, we are delighted to receive the Green Key Certification that is recognized worldwide."It is a great environmental initiative that has been instrumental in mobilizing global action on raising awareness about the need to conserve our environment and we are proud to be part of it. We have had an overwhelming response from our staff and guests who are enthusiastically participating and engaging in green initiatives. From conserving water to recycling materials and saving energy, they are keen to assert their green credentials. Our energy efficiency best practices helped us to reduce the energy bill by 4% in 2016 compared to 2015. We are now using LED lights all over the hotel with over 5000 bulbs changed last year to meet Green Key objectives. By changing day to day habits we could all make the world a better place for our future generations"Featuring 524 apartments, equipped with top-notch facilities, First Central Hotel Suites is superbly located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road in close proximity to Dubai Marina, Montgomerie and Emirates Golf Clubs and Mall of the Emirates. Included in it is facilities are fabulous dining, leisure and business amenities designed to meet the needs of modern travellers.