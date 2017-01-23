News By Tag
Des Plaines Office Equipment Receives 2016 Elite Dealer Award
National magazine chooses Chicago based business as one of top 40 dealers across the United States
National trade publication ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging.
Des Plaines Office Equipment was chosen as one of a select group of 40 dealers from across the United States to qualify, marking the tenth consecutive year that the company has been the recipient of this prestigious award.
ENX Magazine is a national monthly publication dedicated to the document imaging industry since 1994. The magazine provides exclusive editorial coverage on industry insights including market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, and new products through interviews with key leaders in all segments of the document imaging industry. Circulating more than 30,000 print copies and a weekly online newsletter subscription of 12,000 readers, ENX magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry professionals, products, business concepts and strategies for the document imaging industry.
The Elite Dealer annual award honors the best and the brightest in the dealer community. Selections are based on a company's growth, innovative marketing, sales programs, community leadership and leadership within the industry.
"This is one of the more sought-after awards within our industry because the competition is so intense," said Chip Miceli, President of DPOE. "ENX is a highly respected source of industry news, providing valuable information to its readers each month." He added, "We thank Susan Neimes, the editor, and appreciate her efforts to report on and advocate for this industry."
He continued, "We recognize the importance of staying on the cutting edge of technology and appreciate being recognized for our work in this industry."
About Des Plaines Office Equipment
Des Plaines Office Equipment (DPOE, www.dpoe.com), is a leader in the field of print management, including multi-function printers and It/technology solutions, serving the greater Chicago area since 1955. Today, DPOE operates three locations: its headquarters in Elk Grove Village, and a location in Chicago (211 West Wacker Drive) and Rockford (Loves Park, IL). Des Plaines Office Equipment (DPOE) is a leading provider of Sharp office equipment, Oki Data, HP, Kyocera and Toshiba (telephone systems). The company has additionally added the Sharp Aquos Board, an interactive display system, and customized video wall to its product line. DPOE provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm is a consistent winner of Sharp Document's Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence, and was named a 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014,2015 and 2016 Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging. DPOE maintains corporate headquarters at 1020 Bonaventure Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. The firm is active in a number of area civic organizations, including the Greater O'Hare Business Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce and the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit www.dpoe.com. You can also find the company on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
