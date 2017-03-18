Country(s)
Mrs. DC America Announces the 2017 Contestants
The Mrs. DC America organization announces the contestants competing for the title of Mrs. DC America 2017, being held at the Embassy of France on March 18th.
The Mrs. DC America Pageant 2017, presented by An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC and ThomasRiley Strategies, LLC, will return to the Embassy of France at 7pm on Saturday, March 18th. The "Voice of DC" Rick Bernstein and "The People's MC" Renee Allen will co-host the pageant together.
The Mrs. DC America Pageant publicly recognizes beautiful married women, living and/or working within a 25-mile radius of Washington, DC, who have obtained personal, professional and community achievements. The Mrs. DC America Pageant welcomes women from all ethnic backgrounds to compete in a yearly pageant for the title of Mrs. DC America.
The 2017 Contestants:
1. Name: Kristal Quarker Hartsfield
Local Title: Mrs. Capitol Hill DC America 2017
Community Platform: Breast Cancer Awareness
2. Name: Farzaneh Seifi
Local Title: Mrs. Downtown DC America 2017
Community Platform: Addiction Awareness and Recovery
3. Name: Leiah Rocheleau
Local Title: Mrs. DuPont Circle DC America 2017
Community Platform: Underprivileged Children
4. Name: Natalie Caprano
Local Title: Mrs. Georgetown DC America 2017
Community Platform: Respite
5. Name: Treava Hopkins
Local Title: Mrs. Kalorama DC America 2017
Community Platform: Lead4Life
6. Name: Maria Teresa Duvall
Local Title: Mrs. Near Northeast DC America 2017
Community Platform: Bridging the Educational Divide
7. Name: Joyce Vializ
Local Title: Mrs. Northwest DC America 2017
Community Platform: C.A.R.E. Alzheimer's Awareness
8. Name: Julie Cangialosi
Local Title: Mrs. Penn Quarter DC America 2017
Community Platform: Pregnancy Loss/Infertility Awareness
9. Name: Chananuch Podaras
Local Title: Mrs. Petworth DC America 2017
Community Platform: Empowerment of Military Families
Details of the event are below:
When: March 18, 2017
Where: Embassy of France, Washington, DC
Time: 7:00 pm
Dress: Cocktail or Formal
Note: Children 6 and under are not allowed at the pageant
After party: Opera Lounge, 10:30pm-2:00am (Must be 21 or older)
Host:
Rick Bernstein, the "Voice of DC"
Renee Allen, the "People's MC"
Judging Panel:
Dr. Uzma Ansari, Owner, Lowes Island Dentistry
Meagan Barnes, Mrs. DC America 2013
Souny West, Owner, Collabz
Jason Torrico, Owner, Latin-E
Tickets: On sale now at Eventbrite
Event Media Pass: Visit the Mrs. DC America Media Room (http://www.mrsdcamerica.org/
For interview and appearance requests, please contact pr@mrsdcamerica.org
Contact
An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC
***@aoagwllc.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse