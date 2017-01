Mrs. DC America Announces the 2017 Contestants

The Mrs. DC America organization announces the contestants competing for the title of Mrs. DC America 2017, being held at the Embassy of France on March 18th.

-- Mark your calendars and pick out your best fashionably attire for the glamorous Mrs. DC America Pageant ; an event where Hollywood meets pageantry as we set out to crown the Mrs. DC America 2017!The Mrs. DC America Pageant 2017, presented by An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC and ThomasRiley Strategies, LLC , will return to the Embassy of France at 7pm on Saturday, March 18th. The "Voice of DC" Rick Bernstein and "The People's MC" Renee Allen will co-host the pageant together.The Mrs. DC America Pageant publicly recognizes beautiful married women, living and/or working within a 25-mile radius of Washington, DC, who have obtained personal, professional and community achievements. The Mrs. DC America Pageant welcomes women from all ethnic backgrounds to compete in a yearly pageant for the title of Mrs. DC America.The 2017 Contestants:1. Name: Kristal Quarker HartsfieldLocal Title: Mrs. Capitol Hill DC America 2017Community Platform: Breast Cancer Awareness2. Name: Farzaneh SeifiLocal Title: Mrs. Downtown DC America 2017Community Platform: Addiction Awareness and Recovery3. Name: Leiah RocheleauLocal Title: Mrs. DuPont Circle DC America 2017Community Platform: Underprivileged Children4. Name: Natalie CapranoLocal Title: Mrs. Georgetown DC America 2017Community Platform: Respite5. Name: Treava HopkinsLocal Title: Mrs. Kalorama DC America 2017Community Platform: Lead4Life6. Name: Maria Teresa DuvallLocal Title: Mrs. Near Northeast DC America 2017Community Platform: Bridging the Educational Divide7. Name: Joyce VializLocal Title: Mrs. Northwest DC America 2017Community Platform: C.A.R.E. Alzheimer's Awareness8. Name: Julie CangialosiLocal Title: Mrs. Penn Quarter DC America 2017Community Platform: Pregnancy Loss/Infertility Awareness9. Name: Chananuch PodarasLocal Title: Mrs. Petworth DC America 2017Community Platform: Empowerment of Military FamiliesMarch 18, 2017Embassy of France, Washington, DC7:00 pmCocktail or FormalChildren 6 and under are not allowed at the pageant Opera Lounge, 10:30pm-2:00am (Must be 21 or older)Rick Bernstein, the "Voice of DC"Renee Allen, the "People's MC"Dr. Uzma Ansari, Owner, Lowes Island DentistryMeagan Barnes, Mrs. DC America 2013Souny West, Owner, CollabzJason Torrico, Owner, Latin-E: On sale now at EventbriteVisit the Mrs. DC America Media Room (http://www.mrsdcamerica.org/request-a-media-pass/)For interview and appearance requests, please contact pr@mrsdcamerica.org