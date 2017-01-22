News By Tag
Sharon Mutrie named to 3 year term on BOD of South Shore Habitat for Humanity
In this role, she will work with the other board members and Executive Director Martine Taylor to further the organization's work to help provide housing for people in need. Since its founding in 1986, South Shore Habitat for Humanity has completed 56 homes in 21 towns, helping more than 99 adults and 194 children build a place to call home. The organization serves 35 cities and towns south and southwest of Boston.
Mutrie, who has served in her current role at Bay Copy since 2012, is the former Director of Sales and first joined the Rockland-based firm in 1987. She works with the company's major accounts and oversees the recruiting, training and supervising of the company's growing sales force. She has won numerous awards during her career in the digital solutions industry and has been regularly recognized by Lexmark and Konica Minolta as a Top Performer.
Mutrie holds a degree in Criminal Psychology from The University of Southern Maine. An active member of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, she is the former Chair of the Chamber's ATHENA Program. In addition, she volunteers at local schools and homeless shelters.
Originally from Savannah, Georgia, Mutrie now lives in Bridgewater, MA. In her spare time she enjoys golf, skiing and sky diving.
Ray Belanger, President/CEO of Bay Copy, said, "Sharon is a key part of our company and is a person who believes in volunteering and giving back. We are proud of her commitment to the South Shore Habitat for Humanity and the many things she does each day to help people."
"We are so excited to welcome Sharon Mutrie, Vice President of Sales for Bay Copy, to our Board of Directors," stated Martine Taylor, Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. She added, "Sharon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in strategic planning and organizational development in both the for-profit and non-profit arena, and we look forward to her leadership,"
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community. South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer. "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director. Learn more about the South Shore Habitat for Humanity by visiting http://sshabitat.org. They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
About Bay Copy
Bay Copy maintains headquarters at 100 Reservoir Park, Rockland, MA and has more than 45 years of experience serving the document imaging needs of businesses throughout Massachusetts. In addition to a full line of Konica Minolta, Toshiba, Muratec and Lexmark equipment, Bay Copy provides comprehensive Managed Print Services (MPS) programs for customers. Developing a strategic base solution from the top down to meet company's compliance and security issues by focusing on work-flow. The resulting benefits to their client's is in the areas of: IT, Output and Labor Costs. Bay Copy provides consultation services and offers their clients detailed print assessment and analysis reports.
Bay Copy has won a number of industry awards including "Re-Seller of the Year" by the national Business Technology Association, "Applications Dealer of the Year" from Konica Business Technologies;
