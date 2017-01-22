 
News By Tag
* Sharon Mutrie
* Bay Copy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rockland
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


Sharon Mutrie named to 3 year term on BOD of South Shore Habitat for Humanity

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sharon Mutrie
* Bay Copy

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Rockland - Massachusetts - US

ROCKLAND, Mass. - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Sharon A. Mutrie of Bridgewater, MA, who is Vice-President of Sales at Bay Copy has been named to a 3 year term on the Board of Directors of the South Shore Habitat for Humanity.

In this role, she will work with the other board members and Executive Director Martine Taylor to further the organization's work to help provide housing for people in need. Since its founding in 1986, South Shore Habitat for Humanity has completed 56 homes in 21 towns, helping more than 99 adults and 194 children build a place to call home. The organization serves 35 cities and towns south and southwest of Boston.

Mutrie, who has served in her current role at Bay Copy since 2012, is the former Director of Sales and first joined the Rockland-based firm in 1987. She works with the company's major accounts and oversees the recruiting, training and supervising of the company's growing sales force.  She has won numerous awards during her career in the digital solutions industry and has been regularly recognized by Lexmark and Konica Minolta as a Top Performer.

Mutrie holds a degree in Criminal Psychology from The University of Southern Maine. An active member of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, she is the former Chair of the Chamber's ATHENA Program. In addition, she volunteers at local schools and homeless shelters.

Originally from Savannah, Georgia, Mutrie now lives in Bridgewater, MA. In her spare time she enjoys golf, skiing and sky diving.

Ray Belanger, President/CEO of Bay Copy, said, "Sharon is a key part of our company and is a person who believes in volunteering and giving back. We are proud of her commitment to the South Shore Habitat for Humanity and the many things she does each day to help people."

"We are so excited to welcome Sharon Mutrie, Vice President of Sales for Bay Copy, to our Board of Directors," stated Martine Taylor, Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. She added, "Sharon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in strategic planning and organizational development in both the for-profit and non-profit arena, and we look forward to her leadership," she commented.

South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer.  "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director.  Learn more about the South Shore Habitat for Humanity by visiting http://sshabitat.org. They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.

About Bay Copy

Bay Copy maintains headquarters at 100 Reservoir Park, Rockland, MA and has more than 45 years of experience serving the document imaging needs of businesses throughout Massachusetts. In addition to a full line of Konica Minolta, Toshiba, Muratec and Lexmark equipment, Bay Copy provides comprehensive Managed Print Services (MPS) programs for customers.  Developing a strategic base solution from the top down to meet company's compliance and security issues by focusing on work-flow.  The resulting benefits to their client's is in the areas of:  IT, Output and Labor Costs. Bay Copy provides consultation services and offers their clients detailed print assessment and analysis reports.

Bay Copy has won a number of industry awards including "Re-Seller of the Year" by the national Business Technology Association, "Applications Dealer of the Year" from Konica Business Technologies; "Elite Dealer" from Office Dealer Magazine; the Business Technology Association Award of Excellence; the South Shore Chamber of Commerce's Success Profiles award; and the United States Chamber of Commerce's Blue Chip Initiative Enterprise award.  For additional information on Bay Copy, services or a demonstration of the latest solutions available, please call (888) 871-7151 or visit the company's website at www.baycopy.com.

Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
End
Source:Bay Copy
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Sharon Mutrie, Bay Copy
Industry:Technology
Location:Rockland - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share