Sparen Technologies Announces Mahri for iPhone: The Perfect Case for your iPhone
Sparen Technologies Announces Mahri for iPhone: A Futuristic Invention
Sparen has Succeeded where Apple Failed by Introducing an Ultimate Improvement to iPhone 7
DATE: Sparen Technologies has announced that they will be raising funds via Kickstarter to boost their campaign for Mahri. This futuristic innovation will reshape technology by improving the latest iPhone 7 and will introduce some amazing new features to the most celebrated phone worldwide. It is a device that has everything from charging to protection of the phone as a protection case.
"The new iPhone 7 is amazing, but it could be a whole lot better with some improvements that are far ahead of their time," said Derek Douglas, the Co-Founder at Sparen Technologies. "Mahri is the perfect solution for simultaneous charging and listening." Adam added. Mahri puts its users at ease and instead of purchasing completely new add-ons, or using cumbersome adapters they can have everything they want in their phone with this amazing phone. Derek Douglas has Co-Founded the company along with Adam Love and both entrepreneurs have joined forces since 2012 to utilize their rich experience in IT.
Mahri has some great features that no cellular manufacturing company has introduced. With iPhone 7 being the most latest and popular phone in the world, Sparen Technologies have decided to install it in this particular phone for a reason. Since Apple has removed the audio jack from iPhone 7, users can't listen to audio while charging their iPhone, however, one of the best features of Mahri is that the dual lightning ports on it allow its users to play audio while remaining charged around the clock. In addition to the latest iPhone 7, Mahri can also be added to iPhone 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 6 and 6 Plus versions of the iPhone. The company has planned to ship Mahri free of cost to anyone within the U.S.
The primary vision behind the creation of Mahri was to have everything in one package. Sparen Technologies wanted to create something that can help users get rid of additional accessories from their phones. For the Kickstarter campaign of this product from the future, $40,000 Canadian is the goal set by Sparen Technologies and iPhone lovers along with technology enthusiasts can make their generous contributions to back this amazing project by backing it through the following link:
www.kickstarter.com/
Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/
