Dr. Michael C. Lyons and Dr. J. Murphy Crum Merge Practices

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Merger

* Chiropractor

* Chiropractic Industry:

* Business Location:

* Youngstown - Ohio - US Subject:

* Mergers

End

-- Dr. Lyons and Dr. Crum Merge Practices(Youngstown, Ohio, 1/28/2017) Dr. Lyons of Advanced Chiropractic and Rehab, Inc and Dr. Crum of Parkside Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Center look to merge the two businesses at the end of January 2017. This merger will benefit both practices in effectively bringing their joined knowledge and experience to a wider clientele. Dr. Lyons and Dr. Crum took their rehab diplomate courses together and have been close friends with neighboring practices for 16 years.About Dr. CrumDr. J. Murphy Crum is a chiropractor with over 38 years of experience managing people to achieve a healthier, more active lifestyle. As a former instructor of Chiropractic Technique, he and his staff offer services ranging from Chiropractic adjustments to therapeutic exercise, modalities, nutritional counseling and Reiki care. He brings a large patient base along with his many years of valuable knowledge and experience.With the merger, Dr. Crum's wife Cheryl will also join the Advanced Chiro family as the office manager. According to Dr. Lyons, "[Cheryl] will oversee all day to day operations and become the driving force behind the continued success [they] have been seeing at [their] office".About Dr. LyonsDr. Michael C. Lyons is a chiropractor with over 16 years of experience proving his business's motto that "better health is achievable". Dr. Lyons and his experienced staff specialize in chiropractic care, physical therapy and massage therapy. He seeks to treat ailments ranging for simple aches and pains to sport injuries to work comp cases and much more. He also brings a large pool of patients that can benefit from Dr. Crum's insight.If you're looking for a knowledgeable staff of professionals looking to give you a better quality of living, please call Dr. Michael "Chris" Lyons at 330-726-7407 and Dr. Joseph "Murphy" Crum at 330-726-8164. www.advchiro.com