Country(s)
Industry News
New Book Aims to Combat Movie's Villainization of Dissociative Identity Disorder
"Grief Diaries: Through the Eyes of DID" launches on the heels of the blockbuster movie "Split," and takes readers into the lives of 17 people diagnosed with DID
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an estimated two percent of people experience dissociative disorders, which are usually developed as a response to a traumatic event. Since the debut of the psychological thriller "Split," which centers on a character with the disorder, multiple news outlets have criticized the film's insensitive and unenlightened portrayal of mental illness. Advocates, experts and influencers have called for a boycott of the film.
Through the Eyes of DID aims to counter the damage done by "Split" and other films and give the real men and women who live with the disorder an opportunity to share their stories and raise awareness about the challenges and stigma they're faced with.
"As you'll learn from reading the stories of these remarkable individuals, you can't talk about DID without unearthing disturbing tales, deep stigma and controversy,"
The anthology's co-authors include Sunshine Purcell and Amelia Joubert. One of Purcell's alters, Andre, is credited with the book's cover art. CNN recently interviewed Joubert who was diagnosed with DID three years ago and lives with 11 other personalities. She started the petition asking the movie producers to include a public service announcement about mental illness.
For more information about "Grief Diaries" visit www.griefdiaries.com. The series is available on Amazon as well as Barnes & Nobles and over 40,000 other retail outlets around the world.
Contact
AlyBlue Media
***@alybluemedia.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse