New Book Aims to Combat Movie's Villainization of Dissociative Identity Disorder

"Grief Diaries: Through the Eyes of DID" launches on the heels of the blockbuster movie "Split," and takes readers into the lives of 17 people diagnosed with DID
 
Available Worldwide
Available Worldwide
SEATTLE - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- AlyBlue Media, publisher of the "Grief Diaries" anthology series announced the release of Through the Eyes of DID. The anthology takes readers inside the world of 17 men and women living with dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personalities. Launched on the heels of the release of the blockbuster movie "Split," the contributors of the anthology hope to help combat the villainization of individuals with DID in film and television.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an estimated two percent of people experience dissociative disorders, which are usually developed as a response to a traumatic event. Since the debut of the psychological thriller "Split," which centers on a character with the disorder, multiple news outlets have criticized the film's insensitive and unenlightened portrayal of mental illness. Advocates, experts and influencers have called for a boycott of the film.

Through the Eyes of DID aims to counter the damage done by "Split" and other films and give the real men and women who live with the disorder an opportunity to share their stories and raise awareness about the challenges and stigma they're faced with.

"As you'll learn from reading the stories of these remarkable individuals, you can't talk about DID without unearthing disturbing tales, deep stigma and controversy," said Lynda Cheldelin Fell, creator of the "Grief Diaries" series. "But what you'll also learn is that these men and women are astonishing examples of courage, strength, and hope. They are not antagonists or villains, nor are they fake or crazy. Hollywood sensationalism only encourages the stigma's stronghold that they are to be feared, which is undeserved yet damaging all the same."

The anthology's co-authors include Sunshine Purcell and Amelia Joubert. One of Purcell's alters, Andre, is credited with the book's cover art.  CNN recently interviewed Joubert who was diagnosed with DID three years ago and lives with 11 other personalities. She started the petition asking the movie producers to include a public service announcement about mental illness.

For more information about "Grief Diaries" visit www.griefdiaries.com. The series is available on Amazon as well as Barnes & Nobles and over 40,000 other retail outlets around the world.

