#1 New York Times Bestselling Author Sherryl Woods Returns With New Book In Chesapeake Shores Series
Woods will pen one new hardcover novel, LILAC LANE, set in the beloved fictional town of Chesapeake Shores, and one nonfiction companion book, A SMALL TOWN LOVE STORY: COLONIAL BEACH, VA, the real-life inspiration behind many of her books. Woods is donating her earnings from the nonfiction title to the Abraham and William Cooper Memorial Branch library in Colonial Beach. The deal was struck by Margaret Marbury, Vice President, Editorial at MIRA Books and Denise Marcil at Denise Marcil Literary Agency, LLC. Both titles are scheduled to be published on October 17, 2017.
"Sherryl Woods is in a class of her own when it comes to writing women's fiction with heart and humor," says Marbury. "I've relished working with Sherryl over the years, and I'm certainly not alone in the chorus of readers eager for a new story in the incredible Chesapeake Shores series. LILAC LANE is the book for which we've all been waiting."
The Chesapeake Shores novels explore the themes of love and forgiveness and capture the struggles of the O'Briens, a large Irish-American family trying to make peace with their complicated past in a small, picturesque bayside community. In LILAC LANE, Moira O'Brien convinces her mother, Keira Malone, that a visit to Chesapeake Shores to see her new granddaughter and help out in her son-in-law's pub is just what she needs after her fiancé dies unexpectedly in Dublin. But no one counts on the kitchen war that ensues when strong-minded Keira and surly new chef Bryan Laramie clash, or on what happens when the two adversaries become inadvertent neighbors.
In A SMALL TOWN LOVE STORY: COLONIAL BEACH, VA, Woods will bring fans on a tour of the real-life town that inspired the fictional settings of Chesapeake Shores, Virginia, and Serenity, South Carolina—the towns in her two most revered series, Chesapeake Shores and Sweet Magnolias, respectively. Through a combination of chronicles, interviews and images, Woods will immerse readers in the history of her beloved town, introduce them to the cast of quirky, down-to-earth, real-life characters who make Colonial Beach such a unique place and, in the process, reveal much about her own life.
A #1 New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling author, Sherryl Woods has published nearly 150 titles and sold more than 32 million books. The former journalist wrote her first title in 1982. In addition to being a bestselling series of books, Chesapeake Shores has been adapted into a TV series by Hallmark Channel. The show, starring Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe, Treat Williams and Diane Ladd, is the most successful series in the cable network's history. The show finished its first season in October, and Hallmark Channel announced a second season on January 14, 2017.
About MIRA Books
Featuring a lineup of some of the bestselling authors across North America as well as industry-anticipated debut authors, MIRA Books is committed to publishing the very best in commercial fiction, including women's fiction, suspense and psychological thrillers, literary bestsellers and historical. In 2015, 24 MIRA Books titles placed on bestseller lists (New York Times, USA TODAY and Publishers Weekly) for a total of 194 weeks. MIRA Books currently publishes approximately 100 books per year in hardcover, mass-market and trade paperback formats.
About Harlequin
Harlequin (Harlequin.com) is a global publisher of commercial fiction and a worldwide leader in romance fiction, with titles issued worldwide in as many as 32 languages and sold in up to 93 international markets. The company publishes more than 110 titles monthly and more than 1,300 authors from around the world. Harlequin is a division of HarperCollins Publishers (http://www.harpercollins.com/
