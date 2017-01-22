 

Andy Sikorski Wins the International Indaba Music Remix Contest

MIAMI - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Andy Sikorski's remix of Tremble's trip-hop inspired "Blur" won the Indaba Music international remix competition. The renowned judges, including Dani Markman (Disney Music), Natalie Hayden (Paramount Pictures), Maarten Vorwerk (Dimitri Vegas/Like Mike/DVBBS), Kelly Sweet (Tremble/Seven Lions/Gareth Emery) and others have selected the remix from among 460 submissions from over 25 countries. The winning entry was selected based on creative merit, its commercial appeal, and artistic interpretation of the original record. The remix will be released on Tremble's remix EP and will be followed by another record written in a collaboration between Tremble and Andy Sikorski.


About Andy Sikorski:

Andy Sikorski is a dance music and EDM remixer and producer living in Hollywood, Florida. His work has been featured on TV, in commercial and vide game soundtracks, and have charted Billboard dance charts. http://andysikorski.com

About Tremble:

Tremble is a California trip-hip inspired band featuring Kelly Sweet (heralded by USA Today as one of the music world's "up and coming serious female singers," songwriter/producer/musicians Haywire (Miley Cyrus) and Ajax (Collective Soul, Duran Duran).

