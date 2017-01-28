News By Tag
Arcraft Plasma Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd delivers portable 80i Air Plasma cutting machine
Plasma cutting machines use air/gas and electricity in a specially designed plasma torch to generate powerful plasma beams which can cut all electrically conductive metals like S.S, C.S, Copper, Aluminum, Inconel, Titanium, etc.
Mechanical methods are very slow and have limitations in terms of thickness, shapes of plates to be cut.
Alternative methods like Laser and waterjet cutting are tremendously costly installations and not available in portable models for manually cutting 80mm thickness SS plates.
Arcraft Plasma Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd has designed, manufactured, completely tested the system and delivered it on 27th January 2017.
The portable plasma cutting system has been delivered to Essar Steel India Ltd, Hazira, Surat, Gujarat, India.
The requirement of the customer was a light, portable system with a specially designed manual hand cutting torch to enable manual cutting of 75 mm to 80 mm Stainless steel plates.
Metals like Stainless Steel & Aluminum cannot be cut by Oxy - Acetylene as the metal reacts with oxygen during cutting to form oxides whose melting point is higher than the temperature of the Oxy-Acetylene flame. Plasma Arc temperature are in excess of 20,000 C with the high-velocity flow which blasts through all metals with a very clean finish at high speed.
Plasma can cut expanded metal, painted or rusted plates
Nonlinear cuts and beveling for edge preparation before welding
Gouging can be performed just by changing the nozzle
Handheld and mechanized options available
Models available of Air plasma cutting up to 80 mm / Gas plasma cutting up to 150mm
Plasma cutting is used in fabrication shops, wear plate cutting, OEM equipment manufacturers, automotive repair and restoration, industrial construction, and salvage and scrapping operations.
Inherent benefits of high speed and precision cutting combined with low running cost adds to the appeal of plasma cutting systems.
Plasma is versatile and available in manual and machine cutting models. Therefore Plasma cutting sees widespread use from large-scale industrial CNC applications, Robot mounted cutting installations, semi-mechanized cutting systems right down to small hobbyist shops.
For more details please contact
Arcraft Plasma Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Dahisar (E), Mumbai, India.
M: +919819163287
Ph. 022-28965890/
http://www.arcraftplasma.com, http://arcraftplasma.blogspot.in
Contact
Ankit Agarwal
+919819163287
***@arcraftplasma.com
