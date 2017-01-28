 
News By Tag
* Airplasmacutting,plasmacutting
* Stainlesssteelplasmacutting
* 80mmheavyplateplasmacutting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Arcraft Plasma Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd delivers portable 80i Air Plasma cutting machine

 
 
Plasma Cutting 80i manual cutting
Plasma Cutting 80i manual cutting
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Airplasmacutting,plasmacutting
Stainlesssteelplasmacutting
80mmheavyplateplasmacutting

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Products

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Arcraft Plasma Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd delivers portable Air Plasma cutting machine with a cutting capacity of 80 mm thick Stainless steel plates.

Plasma cutting machines use air/gas and electricity in a specially designed plasma torch to generate powerful plasma beams which can cut all electrically conductive metals like S.S, C.S, Copper, Aluminum, Inconel, Titanium, etc.

Mechanical methods are very slow and have limitations in terms of thickness, shapes of plates to be cut.

Alternative methods like Laser and waterjet cutting are tremendously costly installations and not available in portable models for manually cutting 80mm thickness SS plates.

Arcraft Plasma Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd has designed, manufactured, completely tested the system and delivered it on 27th January 2017.

The portable plasma cutting system has been delivered to  Essar Steel India Ltd, Hazira, Surat, Gujarat, India.

The requirement of the customer was a light, portable system with a specially designed manual hand cutting torch to enable manual cutting of 75 mm to 80 mm Stainless steel plates.

Metals like Stainless Steel & Aluminum cannot be cut by Oxy - Acetylene as the metal reacts with oxygen during cutting to form oxides whose melting point is higher than the temperature of the Oxy-Acetylene flame. Plasma Arc temperature are in excess of 20,000 C with the high-velocity flow which blasts through all metals with a very clean finish at high speed.


   Plasma can cut expanded metal, painted or rusted plates

   Nonlinear cuts and beveling for edge preparation before welding

   Gouging can be performed just by changing the nozzle

   Handheld and mechanized options available

   Models available of Air plasma cutting up to 80 mm / Gas plasma cutting up to 150mm

Plasma cutting is used in fabrication shops, wear plate cutting, OEM equipment manufacturers, automotive repair and restoration, industrial construction, and salvage and scrapping operations.

Inherent benefits of high speed and precision cutting combined with low running cost adds to the appeal of plasma cutting systems.

Plasma is versatile and available in manual and machine cutting models. Therefore Plasma cutting sees widespread use from large-scale industrial CNC applications, Robot mounted cutting installations, semi-mechanized cutting systems right down to small hobbyist shops.

For more details please contact


Arcraft Plasma Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Dahisar (E), Mumbai, India.

M: +919819163287

Ph. 022-28965890/5745/3247  Fax.28966418

http://www.arcraftplasma.com,         http://arcraftplasma.blogspot.in

Contact
Ankit Agarwal
+919819163287
***@arcraftplasma.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcraftplasma.com Email Verified
Tags:Airplasmacutting,plasmacutting, Stainlesssteelplasmacutting, 80mmheavyplateplasmacutting
Industry:Engineering
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 28, 2017
Arcraft Plasma Equipments (I) Pvt Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share