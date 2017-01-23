News By Tag
Local Attorney Says Bankruptcy Court's New Mortgage Modification Mediation Program Can Change Lives
The new MMMP is a vehicle which enables debtors to modify their mortgage in bankruptcy, which was previously not possible because the Bankruptcy Code doesn't specifically provide for mortgage modification. The MMMP was pioneered in Florida a few years ago due to the overwhelming need to save homes from foreclosure.
Under court supervision, the MMMP facilitates communication and transparent exchange of information between borrowers and lenders, by mandating mediation, and providing a centralized portal for document submission, which eliminates the perpetual "lost document" nightmare that stunted countless mortgage modification requests in the past.
Although participation in the program is voluntary, a plethora of lenders are on board, and the program has proven to be very successful. Arizona is the 9th state to adopt the uniform MMMP, and other states are expected to follow.
This is a tremendous opportunity for Arizona borrowers. One local bankruptcy attorney says, "it can change lives." She thinks so highly of the MMMP that she wants to draw attention to it for Valley homeowners by conducting a contest.
One lucky winner will receive free legal representation (excluding court fees) by attorney Jacqueline Rambo, of Rambo Law Offices, in Phoenix. Contest details are available at www.rambolawoffices.com or (800) 966-5215. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2017. The winner will be selected on or before March 10, 2017.
About the Attorney
Jacqueline Rambo has offices in both Phoenix and San Diego, and has been practicing consumer bankruptcy law and debt settlement for 13 years.
Contact
Rambo Law Offices
800-966-5215
jacque@rambolawoffices.com
