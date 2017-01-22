Country(s)
Cambridge Education Foundation Attracts Big Names and International Students
GiantBug Foundation welcomes students from around the globe to Model G20 Summit
The Youth Leadership Model G20 Summit is an annual program that invites students around the world to put aside differences for 5 days as they work, learn and play together.
This year, over 100 students representing 13 different countries will be attending the summit, where they will also be introduced to many top names in education and politics along with their international peers.
The summit features guest speaker Jonathan Fantini, who served as a former Whitehouse Aide under the Obama administration and Chief of Staff for Management of Immigration and Customs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2010-2016. Jonathan also made the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2014.
Current CNN correspondent Eugenie Scott will also be in attendance, sharing his own experience in politics and media relations with the students before the mock press conference segment of the summit. Also scheduled as keynote speaker is the Managing Director of BNY Mellon, Lynne Marlor.
In addition to these top names, summit students will get the chance to attend lectures and classes lead by Harvard professors including Guhan Subramanian who is the Joseph Flom Professor of Law and Business at the Harvard Law School and the Douglas Weaver Professor of Business Law at the Harvard Business School. David King, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy at The Harvard Kennedy School and Faculty Chair of the Masters in Public Administration programs will also be leading his own class during the summit. These top educators plus professor Muhammet A. Bas will teach important lessons in debate, public speaking and international relations. The entire Youth Leadership Model G20 Summit was produced, organized and inspired by two Harvard alumni who now work for GiantBug Foundation.
The Youth Leadership Model G20 Summit uses a unique educational role-playing format to teach students about other countries, international communication, and pressing global issues. Model G20 student delegates will take on the roles of political leaders from countries other than their own and work to tackle global and local issues such as infrastructure, education and more.
"By bringing together high school students from different countries, different cultures, and different backgrounds, the program shows that in order to conduct diplomacy effectively, you need to have so much more than just compromise. You need mutual respect and the ability to see things from someone else's point of view," said Owen Doherty, a student at Westwood High School and a participant in last year's Youth Leadership Model G20 Summit.
While the changes they implement aren't real, the changes the students see in themselves during the course of the 5-day program very much are. "I became more confident when communicating with others and my English improved after the last G20 summit. My leadership skills also improved, and this made me able to deal with things in my life better. I am now even working hard to construct a model G20 organization in my school in China," said returning G20 summit delegate Rentain Liu of China.
New students are also excited to get involved, seeing the summit as an opportunity for them make a difference upon returning home. "I am from Ethiopia which currently is in a state of turmoil. From this summit I hope to gain the skills and leadership necessary to in one way or another to advocate for Ethiopia and push my country forward," said first-time attendee Yishak Ali.
Even more exciting for the students, the summit committee is proud to formally announce that over $8,000 in prize scholarships will be awarded to top delegate performers this year. This is up from 3,000$ awarded during last year's summit.
