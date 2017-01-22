 
Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


Metamora Films' Director, Matt Duhamel Covers the 2017 Sundance Film Festival with a Unique Twist

For the second year in a row, filmmaker and on-air host, Matt Duhamel covered the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
 
 
PARK CITY, Utah - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- For the second year in a row, filmmaker and on-air host, Matt Duhamel covered the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.  The Metamora Films' director was on the red carpet of dozens of narrative and documentary film screenings talking with cast and crew about their premiering movie and the underlying meaning of the film's plot.  Using a unique angle of 'transformative and thought-provoking filmmaking', Duhamel's interviews with such celebrities as Kevin Bacon, Ray Romano, Tim Robbins, Judy Greer, Kathryn Hahn, Elle Fanning and film Director, Charlie McDowell, focused on character attributes, themes, and influential subject matter.

Documentary filmmaker, Kitty Green, along with her producers, Scott Macaulay and James Schamus, spoke with Duhamel during the release of the risk-taking film, 'Casting JonBenet.'  Green left the hybrid of nonfiction and fiction documentary open to discussion:  "We left it open.  We really want people to interpret individually.  We really want people to come away with their own conclusions."

The narrative film, Marjorie Prime, starring Tim Robbins, Jon Hamm, Geena Davis and Lois Smith, begs the question: If you had the opportunity, how would you choose to rebuild the past?

Winning the Feature Film Prize at Sundance this year, the film is definitely thought-provoking because of its themes of aging, loss, and personal history.  Tim Robbins, who plays Jon, develops a personalized digital projection of a fully sentient human being.  "The movie is about memory, love, family, subjectivity, and what it is to hold on to someone after they're gone", adds Robbins.

A long-time fan of thought-provoking film and art, Duhamel brings a distinctive and personal coverage report of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.  Duhamel's latest documentary film, NOT FOR RENT! is set to release at Weber State University on April 5th in Ogden, Utah.  The feature length film highlights the often unknown struggle individuals and families have to go through finding rental housing and the rejections they face due to their prior felony convictions.

You can watch Matt Duhamel's interviews with cast and crew and his press coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival by visiting Metamora Films at:  http://www.metamorafilms.org

