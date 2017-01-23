Beauty & Business Mogul, Toccara Hill, Host Mix & Mingle Product & Billboard Launch

Toccara Hill to Host Exclusive Event & Pre-launch Hair Extensions Bill Board Marketing Campaign & Introduce New Hair Care Line

Contact

Audrey Woodley

773.309.1047

***@betterdestinationamedia.com

End

-- Chicago, IL, Toccara Hill, the Founder and CEO of Toccara's Extensions, has announced the date for her much anticipated beauty launch and brand event. Toccara Hill will showcase her custom designer wigs, her care product line (Lady T hair care essentials), and bill board marketing campaign featuring her hair luxury hair extension line.5th February, 2017- Toccara Hill , The Beauty Visionary & Business Mogul is set to host a Mix & Mingle Soft launch to release all of the above here in Chicago. The Bill Boards will be located at 159th Torrence Ave, 95th Stony Island, 35th Dan Ryan, and Madison & Ashland.She is introducing different hair weaving techniques that are healthy for the hair and scalp such as:Sew InsBonding /Glue Removable WigsFront Lace/ closure MethodsTraditional Custom WigsHair extensions are not new, as both men and women have been using them for decades. Women are more concerned about their hair, especially professional business women and people who have lose hair due to cancer and alopecia. But, many women often complain and are under a misconception about weave being damaging and not healthy for the scalp and or natural hair.About Toccara HillToccara Hill is versatile, wearing many hats successfully.Master Stylist: Specializing in beautiful, healthy hair of all textures & types.Educator : Sharing industry knowledge in the areas of Health, Beauty & Real Estate.Entrepreneur : Sole proprietor of DazjaVu Salon & Boutique, Toccaras Extensions, Lady- T Hair Care Essentials, & Real Estate BrokerFor more information visit her website at www.toccarahill.comEnd###Venue:DazjaVu Salon and Boutique1pm-3pm402 W. 79th StreetChicago, Il 60619Contact:773.309.1047