Beauty & Business Mogul, Toccara Hill, Host Mix & Mingle Product & Billboard Launch
Toccara Hill to Host Exclusive Event & Pre-launch Hair Extensions Bill Board Marketing Campaign & Introduce New Hair Care Line
5th February, 2017- Toccara Hill , The Beauty Visionary & Business Mogul is set to host a Mix & Mingle Soft launch to release all of the above here in Chicago. The Bill Boards will be located at 159th Torrence Ave, 95th Stony Island, 35th Dan Ryan, and Madison & Ashland.
She is introducing different hair weaving techniques that are healthy for the hair and scalp such as:
Sew Ins
Bonding /Glue Removable Wigs
Front Lace/ closure Methods
Traditional Custom Wigs
Hair extensions are not new, as both men and women have been using them for decades. Women are more concerned about their hair, especially professional business women and people who have lose hair due to cancer and alopecia. But, many women often complain and are under a misconception about weave being damaging and not healthy for the scalp and or natural hair.
About Toccara Hill
Toccara Hill is versatile, wearing many hats successfully.
Master Stylist: Specializing in beautiful, healthy hair of all textures & types.
Educator : Sharing industry knowledge in the areas of Health, Beauty & Real Estate.
Entrepreneur : Sole proprietor of DazjaVu Salon & Boutique, Toccaras Extensions, Lady- T Hair Care Essentials, & Real Estate Broker
For more information visit her website at www.toccarahill.com
Venue:
DazjaVu Salon and Boutique
1pm-3pm
402 W. 79th Street
Chicago, Il 60619
Contact:
info@betterdestinationmedia.com
773.309.1047
Contact
Audrey Woodley
773.309.1047
***@betterdestinationamedia.com
