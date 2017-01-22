 
January 2017





New book - "Integral 432 Hz Music - Awareness, music and meditation"

Now available the new book by italian composer Enzo Crotti on the theme of music tuned at 432 Hz in an integral way.
 
 
Integral 432 Hz Music A5 - COVER SMALL
REGGIO EMILIA, Italy - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Music not only provides an entertaining listening experience, but it is also a metaphor for life itself,  that is why it has been so important in every culture since time immemorial. The aim of this book is to provide a useful baseline from which to better understand how music can improve our physical and emotional health. Starting from the Greeks and Pythagoras, through the East with Nada Yoga, to modern science with quantum physics, the author offers some good advice on how to approach the wonderful world of music and awareness.

Integral 432 Hz Music is created by blending different theories and teachings to achieve objective art, a combination of mathematics and creativity, following in the footsteps of the great masters, such as Osho and Gurdjieff, in order to reach a higher state of consciousness.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Enzo Crotti is a composer, guitarist and music teacher. He has released two albums and several singles on his ever evolving artistic journey. He has written extensively about music and awareness on his blog www.musica-spirito.it and has also published some e-books about 432 Hz music and Nada Yoga. He currently combines teaching in RGS guitar school, which he founded in 2011, and his artistic activities as a composer, performer, and music researcher.

The book "Integral 432 Hz Music - Awareness, music and meditation" is available in printed version and ebook in the official website of Enzo Crotti and in major stores on the internet.

Visit http://www.enzocrotti.com for details.
