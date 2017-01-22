 
News By Tag
* Executive Coaching
* Business Mentoring
* Business Strategy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Laurel
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


BRITIL provides special offer ½ hour free session for twenty-five (25) businesses

Individual Assessment & Brainstorming (IAB) - Special Offer - 1on1 Free 1/2 hour for 25 businesses
 
LAUREL, Md. - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Terrence Brown, owner of a new company, BRITIL, a management consulting and business mentoring blog website, provides a special offer for a free 1on1 30 minute - Initial Assessment & Brainstorming (IAB) Session for twenty-five businesses interested in business strategy, executive coaching and mentoring services.

"I decided to develop this special offer, for a limited time, due to the number of firms reaching out with a level of uncertainty about the current marketplace and the new changes in the Administration and what to do next and how to plan for the future.

BRITIL offers business management consulting and executive coaching blog for business owners, executives, business partners, family owned businesses and those new to business. Our private executive coaching and online coaching group programs are offered in different packages for your business needs and commitments, in addition to a tailored growth sessions payable on an hourly basis.

If interested in the offer, click on the IAB Special Offer (https://britil.com/specialoffer/) link.

Contact
BRITIL
***@britil.com
End
Source:BRITIL
Email:***@britil.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Coaching, Business Mentoring, Business Strategy
Industry:Business
Location:Laurel - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share