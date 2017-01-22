News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BRITIL provides special offer ½ hour free session for twenty-five (25) businesses
Individual Assessment & Brainstorming (IAB) - Special Offer - 1on1 Free 1/2 hour for 25 businesses
"I decided to develop this special offer, for a limited time, due to the number of firms reaching out with a level of uncertainty about the current marketplace and the new changes in the Administration and what to do next and how to plan for the future.
BRITIL offers business management consulting and executive coaching blog for business owners, executives, business partners, family owned businesses and those new to business. Our private executive coaching and online coaching group programs are offered in different packages for your business needs and commitments, in addition to a tailored growth sessions payable on an hourly basis.
If interested in the offer, click on the IAB Special Offer (https://britil.com/
Contact
BRITIL
***@britil.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse