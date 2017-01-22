News By Tag
G-PMC Group to Certify Lockheed Martin Suppliers for AS9100 and ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Lockheed Martin contractors approved for quality certification from the internationally accredited certification body G-PMC Group. LLC
According to Richard Milton, spokesman for G-PMC, the company's CEO, Daryl Guberman has been involved in a series of discussions with Lockheed Martin since questioning the aerospace giant's accreditation requirements for its suppliers, specifically for first tier and second tier contractors certified to ISO 9001:2015 and AS 9100 Rev C. standards.
Guberman is no stranger to the aerospace industry. In 2013 he informed the FAA of quality issues plaguing the industry, particularly associated with the growing problem of supplier certification and accreditation. His letter can be found online at http://dguberman.com/
He is also the author of "AS 9100 Systematic Failures," a deeply researched investigative report highlighting serious concerns with Locked Martin's F-35 Lighting II Program at http://dguberman.com/
Guberman challenged Lockheed Martin to improve their accreditation protocol, by asking the aerospace giant to recognize the many Veteran-owned and minority-owned businesses certified by G-PMC Group, as well as giving equal opportunity for accreditation bodies, registrars, and the thousands of American manufacturers and government contractors independent of ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB®) and/or its sister organization the International Accreditation Forum (IAF). Both organizations have the same individual listed in public records as Chairman and Vice President.
Guberman's position on the matter prompted an internal investigation by Lockheed Martin involving two of its auditors that have allegedly misled a New York-based manufacturer and a Connecticut manufacturer concerning Lockheed Martin's accreditation requirements for its suppliers certified to quality management standards set forth by the International Organization for Standardization, including ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100 REV C certification.
Guberman said by recognizing only accreditation bodies that are a member IAF, Lockheed would clearly be infringing on its own Code of Ethics regarding Fair Competition. The Lockheed Martin website affirms that "Lockheed will conduct business in accordance with all applicable anti-trust or anti-competition laws and regulations, including those requiring avoidance of unlawfully restraining competition."
As the nation's largest government contractor Guberman believes Lockheed Martin is obligated to follow all anti-competition laws, including The Sherman Antitrust Act (Sherman Act, 26 Stat. 209, 15 U.S.C. §§ 1–7), a landmark federal statute in the history of United States antitrust law (or "competition law") passed by Congress in 1890.
"Antitrust laws and federal contractor requirements enable independently accredited certification bodies to issue ISO 9001:2015 and AS 9100 certificates to suppliers of Lockheed Martin and other defense contractors by affirming the same equal opportunity all certification and accreditation bodies, said Donald LaBelle, President of the Industrial Leaders Group which analyzes Federal contracts being investigated by the Government Accountability Office (GAO).
He added, "If Lockheed Martin shuts out competition by colluding with a single accreditation body, and making it mandatory for its suppliers to be accredited by that sole entity, the massive defense contractor would risk losing a substantial amount of the $2.4 billion plus in defense contracts it receives annually from the Federal government."
Guberman said he appreciates Lockheed Martin for following anti-competition laws, and enforcing its policy on equal opportunity for independently accredited certification bodies. "G-PMC Group and ABAC are proud of its supplier diversity programs, and its emphasis on certifying the quality management systems of companies that are Veteran-owned, Minority-Owned, and Woman-owned,"
G-PMC Group said it's reaching out to additional Lockheed Martin sub-contractors and prospective suppliers seeking to transfer their certification for ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), AS 9100 REV C (Aerospace), as well as VOB 9009 (Veteran-Owned)
About G-PMC Group:
Press & Media Contact:
American Board of Accredited Certifications
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite C-166
New York, NY 10001 - USA
+1 212-726-2320
info@aboac.org
http://wwww.aboac.org
