Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


'Kart Chaser:The Boost VR' Will Give You a New Perspective of Racing Games

 
 
SEOUL, South Korea - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- After months of development and thousands of hours spent working, Studio Rush and YJM Games are ready to present Kart Chaser: The Boost VR via Steam. Kart Chaser is a visually fascinating virtual reality (VR) go-kart-style racing game that you can play on your personal computer and the game supports both HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Kart Chaser offers various features and you will be able to race in 14 different vibrant tracks and choose your supercar. From a gameplay perspective, you will get to choose between two modes - 'Item Rush' and 'Time Trials'. In the Item Rush, you speeds along the tracks and collects weapons to attack opponents. Avoid attacks from the opponent and be the fastest racer in the front! In the Time Trials, instead of collecting weapons, you will need to set the best time on any of the tracks. There will not be any weapons to collect and you need to rely on your speed and your driving skill!

While racing around the arena, try to boost and drift your car. Leave everyone behind and be the one to finish the race! What's more is that you will be able to see the brilliant art and design of each track through VR. Wear your VR glasses and you will be teleported to totally different worlds! There are 14 different tracks that you can choose, from Wild West to Cat Pharaoh! You will encounter different type of obstacles and barriers in each track. All you have to do is dodge and avoid them!

Last but not the least, there are 37 types of karts waiting for you. Robust-Steer, T-Gallop, V-Alien, you name it! Take challenges and unlock all of them. You will need a specific car for a specific track! Choose the car wisely and the odd will be in your favor!

Get ready to feel the thrill! Kart Chaser: The Booster VR will give you the taste of the real feeling of virtual reality. Your VR world will never be the same anymore! Kart Chaser: The Booster VR now available on Steam.


Please visit Steam Store or the game's Official Website for more information!

