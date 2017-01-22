Yoga and Wellness in Rishikesh - AYM Yoga School

News By Tag
- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Yoga, as a component of Ayurveda, is thought to create the link between body, mind and spirit. When incorporated as a lifestyle, it helps to bring harmony between the body, mind and spirit. Yoga is a practice that anyone can start, anytime. It can lead you into meditation through practices like pranayama.
In order for your yogic practice to progress, your diet and daily routine is critical. Yogis in the Himalayas can survive without food because they survive with their prana. What is prana? Prana is like having consciousness. Anything that has consciousness has prana. Sometimes we need clean our system from toxins and give room for it to heal. An ayurvedic diet is ideal for effective progress in Hatha yoga practices.
We are creatures of habit. So, sometimes in order to better ourselves, we must learn to let go or find balance, to achieve harmony.
In many ways, in its original form, yoga was created to prepare a practitioner's body and mind for meditation. Next time you are in Savashana, come to a comfortable seated position. Close your eyes. Focus on your breathing. Imagine the breath coming in and out of your nose … Let all other thoughts disappear one by one.
At AYM, we are committed to giving our students the opportunity to learn from reputable teachers in Rishikesh, India. Rishikesh is also the birthplace of yoga. If you are looking for a serene getaway, close to the Himalayas, Rishikesh is a great place to leave your troubles behind and go on a spiritual journey.
Health is finding harmony between the body, mind and spirit.
