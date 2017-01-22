 
Industry News





India's Annual Budget Expectations That May Impact Market

Indian investors are expecting for higher taxes and less incentives from the government's annual budget to be announced on February 1.
 
 
INDORE, India - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian investors are expecting for higher taxes and less incentives from the government's annual budget to be announced on February 1, as the focus shifts to wringing out revenues to finance giveaway and higher public investment to support the economy. However, following are the key elements expected in the measures that could impact markets:

Guidelines for GAAR: Government set to announce additional details behind General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), which will be executed starting on April 2017. GAAR is supposed to onslaught on tax havens, making it harder to claim some tax exemptions.

However, the government on Friday said General Anti-Avoidance Rule would not applicable for FIIs based on a jurisdiction because of genuine commercial reasons. India also said investors who meet so called limitation of benefits criteria for individual tax treaties would be exempted from GAAR.

Also, Government expected to say whether FFIs (foreign portfolio investors), private equity funds and venture capitals are liable to pay indirect transfer taxes.

The tax department said in December that FIIs could be liable to pay taxes if more than 50% of a fund's or investment vehicle's assets are based in India under some conditions.

Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options may rise for second year in a row from current levels of 0.05% for every 10 million trades, which rises for bigger transactions.

For Daily Updates, Please Visit http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/blog/

