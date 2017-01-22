How two 24 year old CAs are changing the way India files Income Tax Returns!

taxtologo

Contact

9660996655

***@tax2win.in 9660996655

End

-- Tax2win, one of the fastest growing fintech startups of India, is the brain child of 2 young Chartered Accountants, Abhishek Soni and VertikaKedia. Tax2win offers its users one-stop-shop for anything and everything related to taxation which includes Income Tax Return filing, Income Tax Planning, Income Tax Saving, Applying PAN Card and much more.The idea of Tax2win was conceived by Abhishek Soni when he was working as an auditor in Ernst & Young (E&Y) in Gurgaon. His childhood passion of entrepreneurship came into life when he got the idea of creating a platform which can simplify the process of Income Tax Returns. He shared this idea with his friend from internship days, Vertika Kedia. Vertika was more than happy to come on board to create something which could impact the tax lives of millions of Indians and as they say, rest is just history.They secured their first round of angel funding of 1 Million USD from a Jaipur based business group within three month of the operations. The team size has grown from the initial team of 5 members to now 45 people strong team. More than 30,000 users filed their Income Tax Returns from Tax2win last tax-season. "We're targeting more than 5 Lakh income tax returns this tax season", said Abhishek. He also added that they have TDS return filing portal and Income Tax Saving tool in the pipeline that would be made live soon.Tax2win is also actively involved in B2B tie ups with different business groups and government departments wherein their employees file their income tax returns through Tax2win. Indian Railways, Marriott Group of Hotels, Fortis Healthcare, Idea Cellular, and Indigo are some of the clients of Tax2win. The ultimate objective of Tax2win is to make financial lives of every individual hassle-free.www.tax2win.in