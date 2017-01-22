 
News By Tag
* Spiritual Journal
* Spirituality Journal
* Spiritual
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Beverly Hills
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening

New spirituality journal (Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening) released by Shalu Sharma – Discovering your religious and spiritual self.
 
 
Spiritual Journal
Spiritual Journal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Spiritual Journal
Spirituality Journal
Spiritual

Industry:
Religion

Location:
Beverly Hills - Florida - US

Subject:
Projects

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Shalu Sharma has now released a new journal called "Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening". The journal is designed in a way that anyone with a spiritual side or even a religious one can write their thoughts in this. Most people write whatever comes to mind but this spiritual journal is different. There are 101 refilled spiritually related questions. These are spiritually related questions that often pop up in the minds of most people! These are questions that linger in the minds of many but many don't actually dwell on them nor do anything about it. All that is required is to pick up a question and write the thoughts.

The types of questions covered in this spiritual journal:

Do you believe in God?

If there was a god then why would be he or she allow so much sufferings in this world?

Why are we here?

Have you ever expressed gratitude?

If you saw God in front of you, what would you say or do?

Do you think of death? Are you afraid of dying?

From the author

Have you wondered that you could be happier? How good that would be? Do random religious or spiritual questions ever bother you? Have you ever considered writing them down instead of letting them play in your head? Many of us often feel lost in our lives. We look for answers to some of the most pressing spiritual questions. Trust me these questions pop up in everyone's head. We are trying to look for a sense of direction or purpose, but it can be hard at times to find that purpose in this fast-paced world we live in today. One of the best ways is to start a spiritual journal; a journal that will allow you to open up to these questions. Through spirituality, a person can find out who they are and what they should be doing in their lives to make them happier. This spiritual journal will help you find your spiritual self.

What others are saying about this spiritual journal:

Don't let spiritually related questions play in your head. Writing down makes more sense. These questions are just what you need. - Maya Upadhyay, Astrologer

These questions are certain to awaken your spirits. - Book Muni

I've always wanted to start a spiritual journal for my thoughts but never knew how. This is it! Thank you for these thought stimulating questions. - Dr Ravi Kumar, Physician, Patna

This is the time to obtain Shalu Sharma's new spiritual journal: "Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening" - Neil Kumar, Spiritualist, Patna

Other religious and spiritual books by Shalu Sharma:

1. Hinduism For Kids: Beliefs And Practices

2. Hinduism Made Easy: Hindu Religion, Philosophy and Concepts

3. Religions of the World for Kids

4. Buddhism Made Easy: Buddhism for Beginners and Busy People

5. Mother Teresa of Calcutta: Finding God Helping Others: Life of Mother Teresa

"Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening" is available on all Amazon stores. There are 2 versions of this journal, kindle and paperback. Those who want to buy the kindle version can use a notebook to write the answers but its best suggested buying the journal so that the questions can be answered in the book.

Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening

USA version

https://www.amazon.com/Spiritual-Journal-Questions-Yourse...

UK version

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Spiritual-Journal-Questions-Your...
End
Source:Shalu Sharma
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Phone:07846586280
Tags:Spiritual Journal, Spirituality Journal, Spiritual
Industry:Religion
Location:Beverly Hills - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
YouBihar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share