New spirituality journal (Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening) released by Shalu Sharma – Discovering your religious and spiritual self.

Spiritual Journal

End

-- Shalu Sharma has now released a new journal called. The journal is designed in a way that anyone with a spiritual side or even a religious one can write their thoughts in this. Most people write whatever comes to mind but this spiritual journal is different. There are 101 refilled spiritually related questions. These are spiritually related questions that often pop up in the minds of most people! These are questions that linger in the minds of many but many don't actually dwell on them nor do anything about it. All that is required is to pick up a question and write the thoughts.Do you believe in God?If there was a god then why would be he or she allow so much sufferings in this world?Why are we here?Have you ever expressed gratitude?If you saw God in front of you, what would you say or do?Do you think of death? Are you afraid of dying?Have you wondered that you could be happier? How good that would be? Do random religious or spiritual questions ever bother you? Have you ever considered writing them down instead of letting them play in your head? Many of us often feel lost in our lives. We look for answers to some of the most pressing spiritual questions. Trust me these questions pop up in everyone's head. We are trying to look for a sense of direction or purpose, but it can be hard at times to find that purpose in this fast-paced world we live in today. One of the best ways is to start a spiritual journal; a journal that will allow you to open up to these questions. Through spirituality, a person can find out who they are and what they should be doing in their lives to make them happier. This spiritual journal will help you find your spiritual self.Don't let spiritually related questions play in your head. Writing down makes more sense. These questions are just what you need. - Maya Upadhyay, AstrologerThese questions are certain to awaken your spirits. - Book MuniI've always wanted to start a spiritual journal for my thoughts but never knew how. This is it! Thank you for these thought stimulating questions. - Dr Ravi Kumar, Physician, PatnaThis is the time to obtain Shalu Sharma's new spiritual journal: "Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening" - Neil Kumar, Spiritualist, Patna1. Hinduism For Kids: Beliefs And Practices2. Hinduism Made Easy: Hindu Religion, Philosophy and Concepts3. Religions of the World for Kids4. Buddhism Made Easy: Buddhism for Beginners and Busy People5. Mother Teresa of Calcutta: Finding God Helping Others: Life of Mother Teresa"Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening" is available on all Amazon stores. There are 2 versions of this journal, kindle and paperback. Those who want to buy the kindle version can use a notebook to write the answers but its best suggested buying the journal so that the questions can be answered in the book.Spiritual Journal: 101 Spiritual Questions to Ask Yourself: Spiritual Awakening