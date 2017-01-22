News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sancturyspaholidays.co.uk Introduces Of New Spa Locations For 2017
Sancturyspaholidays.co.uk is your one stop destination for international Spa Holiday. They now bring to you some of the most exotic and fantastic spa destinations.
Sanctuary Spa Holiday is now offering the most vibrant and exotic luxury spa holiday travel packages for 2017. There are more than hundred Spa resorts located in more than 50 global cities offered by Sanctuary Spa Holidays.
They are now adding more spa destination and spa resorts to their tally and making it more wider portfolio to choose from. They provide only top rated and top ranked global spa that offer 100% customer satisfaction.
Sanctuary Spa Holidays offer a wide range of spa holiday packages across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and North and Latin America. Presently you can browse through the most attractive spa holiday packages for singles and couples at Sanctuary spa holidays. If you want to spend spa holiday in Bali, or perhaps in the crystal water of Cyprus, there is no other place better then the Sanctuary Spa Holidays to select your desired destination. It has also included various new luxury spas Caribbean and East Asia. The goal of Sanctuary Spa is to provide a wide range of spa holiday packages abroad at the most affordable price.
Spa holiday range offered by Sanctuary Spa Holidays
Special Holidays: This package include the awesome and truly luxuries spa holiday packages that include medical spa holidays, luxury spa holiday retreat, Hen spa breaks, luxury safari and spa holidays and luxury spa breaks.
Seasonal Holidays: The season holidays offered by Sanctuary spas is the complete in and body rejuvenation for a particular season break. The seasonal spa holiday include spring spa renewal and winter spa breaks.
Customized Holidays: This holiday range include the popular and customized holiday packages for cycling holidays, fitness holidays, ski holidays, diving holidays, sky diving holidays, trekking and climbing holidays and much more.
For more information on Sanctuary spa Holidays visit their website http://www.sanctuaryspaholidays.co.uk
About Sanctuary Spa Holidays:
Sanctuary Spa Holidays specialise in providing the most relaxing and rewarding spa breaks. Choose from a wide selection of Spa Hotels and Resorts throughout the world at incredible and affordable prices.
Contact
Sanctuary Spa Holidays
***@sanctuaryspaholidays.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse