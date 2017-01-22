 
Premier Manco Providing Consultancy Services for the iGaming Startups

Premier Manco, which is one of the fast growing iGaming business solutions based in Malta are providing the in-depth consultancy services to the iGaming Startups.
 
 
MALTA, Malta - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Premier Manco, which is one of the fast growing iGaming business solutions based in Malta are providing the in-depth consultancy services to the iGaming Startups.

These days, there are many new iGaming startups coming up in the world at a healthy rate. They are offering wide array of iGaming services including online sports betting solutions. There is no doubt that over the next few years, the scope of iGaming would be expanding to more countries and territories. IGaming business is all about huge investments and making partnership. If someone wants to enter in to this industry and start his or her own business venture then they need to seek the help of professional iGaming consultants.

Premier Manco is one of the leading companies based in Malta offering the iGaming consultancy services to the iGaming startups. Premier Manco has a team of some highly skilled and experienced iGaming professionals who have spent many years in the iGaming industry. They know each and everything about the industry and therefore able to provide the right input to the new iGaming start ups.

Premier Manco is a boutique service provider founded to provide iGaming consulting to a variety of clients in the iGaming industry. They offer some reliable solutions to the clients who are new to the iGaming business. In last few years, there is seen a huge shift in the impetus of the iGaming business around the world. Not only there is huge number of new iGaming players were getting into the iGaming, but there are many who has taken iGaming as an entrepreneurship role.

CONSULTING AREAS

•    iGaming Mergers & Acquisitions
•    iGaming Consulting
•    International iGaming Restructuring
•    Payment Solutions
•    iGaming ERP Software

For more information, please visit http://premiermanco.com/

About Premier Manco

Premier Manco is a boutique service provider offering traditional services such as corporate consulting, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and payment solutions. What separates Premier Manco from typical consulting companies is our clearly defined niche in iGaming related consulting. Our clients include iGaming businesses, entrepreneurs and investors. With a wealth of experience and a sizeable network of contacts in the iGaming industry, Premier Manco is the preeminent presence in the iGaming industry.

