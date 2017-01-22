Galaxy North Avenue 2 Dream Homes Noida Extension

Galaxy North Avenue 2 Noida Extension is one of the beat located ventures as it approachable from all locations of Delhi NCR.

-- This is a new residential cum commercial project coming up in Greater Noida West which was formerly known as Noida Extention. This project is raised by Galaxy Group and has been structured so well that each and every feature and amenity has been included in list of this project. Galaxy North Avenue 2 Noida Extension is one of the beat located ventures as it approachable from all locations of Delhi NCR and also it is very well connected to all major highways like Noida-Greater Noida link road, NH 24, FNG highway and DND flyway. Metro connectivity is also coming up in close vicinity which will serve the additional and convenient mode of transport for all residents of Galaxy North Avenue 2.Lots of green space within the boundaries of Galaxy North Avenue 2 and green belt surrounding the residential development give space and fresh air with great panoramic view. Civic amenities like premium schools and institutions, hospitals, shopping malls, bus stands, railway station, markets and shopping complexes also highlights the attractions and features of Galaxy North Avenue 2. Natural Park, Podium Concept, Minimum loading is the main USPs of this project and people and getting attracted towards this project because of all these reasons and features.Galaxy North Avenue 2is spread over a huge area of 6.5 acres which has 80% of open space with full of landscaped gardens and fencing of flower beds. This looks great and gives a perfect view to residents of this venture living in their high rise apartments. In total there are 700 units which are divided into 7 towers and 26 floors. These units are available in option of 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK apartments and that makes it convenient for investors and home seekers in purchasing their dream home. Availability of convenient payment plans and affordable pricing also helps in budgeting the purchase.For more details: